RESPONDING TO UKRAINE CRISIS, TY WARNER DONATES 100% OF PROFITS FROM BEANIE BABIES <legend role="h2"><span>Proceeds from sales to benefit Save the Children Fund, directly aiding children of Ukraine</span></legend>

OAK BROOK, Ill., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ty Warner CEO, of TY Inc., the largest manufacturer of soft toys in the world, pledged today that 100% of profits from sales of Beanie Babies during the month of March will be donated to Save the Children Fund to provide emergency aid to those in crisis zones.

"The events unfolding in Ukraine are deeply troubling. I can only imagine what children there must be going through. I feel an obligation to help," said Warner in announcing the gift.

About Ty Warner

Ty Warner is an American toy manufacturer and owner of luxury hotels worldwide. He is Chairman, CEO, and founder of Ty Inc., the largest manufacturer of plush toys in the world. A philanthropist, Warner has donated more than $300 million to a variety of charities. Most recently, Warner released Max the dog Beanie Baby, with 100% of profits being donated to NEXT for Autism to raise awareness of autism support.

In April 2020, the United Way Worldwide COVID-19 Fund received 100% of the profits from the sale of Hope, a limited-edition praying bear. In addition, Warner opened his Four Seasons Hotel New York to nurses and medical workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, providing them a place to stay free of charge.

Other charities that have benefitted from Warner's philanthropy efforts include Children's Hunger Fund, World Vision, Toy Bank, International Toy Bank, Today Show, Children's Miracle Network, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Toys for Tots, Princess of Wales Foundation, Andre Agassi Foundation, American Red Cross, Save the Children, Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, NY Police and Fire Widow's Fund, Ronald McDonald House, USO, Mayo Clinic and UNICEF.

For more information about Ty Warner's company, Ty Inc., visit https://shop.ty.com/.

About The Save The Children Fund

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since our founding more than 100 years ago, we've changed the lives of more than 1 billion children. In the United States and around the world, we give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We do whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – transforming their lives and the future we share. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube

