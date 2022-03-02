Ortho Dermatologics Now Accepting Applications for 2022 Aspire Higher Scholarship Program

Students Impacted by Dermatologic Conditions Are Encouraged to Apply Through May 31, 2022

LAVAL, Quebec, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its dermatology business, Ortho Dermatologics, one of the largest prescription dermatology health care businesses, today announced the opening of the application process for its 2022 Aspire Higher Scholarship program. The program, which was launched in 2013, will award nine students who have been treated for a dermatologic condition with a scholarship of up to $10,000 in support of their academic goals.

"Many students continue to balance a mix of in-person and remote education in addition to part-time jobs and extracurricular activities. We recognize how challenging it can be to manage all of these responsibilities, particularly for those who are also dealing with the physical and emotional burdens of a skin condition," said Joseph C. Papa, chairman and CEO, Bausch Health. "For nearly 10 years, we have offered the Aspire Higher Scholarship Program to help these deserving students receive the support they need to pursue their higher education, and we remain committed to doing so."

To apply for the scholarship, students are required to submit letters of recommendation along with a long-form essay describing the impact of their dermatologic condition and the role that a dermatologist, physician assistant or nurse practitioner played in helping to treat their condition. Scholarships are open to applicants who have been accepted to or students currently attending an accredited, nonprofit, two- or four-year college, university, or advanced (post-high school) vocational or technical school for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Scholarships are available in the following three categories:

Undergraduate Scholar Awards for students pursuing undergraduate degrees

Graduate Scholar Awards for students pursuing graduate degrees

Today's Woman Scholar Awards for students who are mothers pursuing either undergraduate or graduate degrees

"I couldn't be more grateful to have received the Ortho Dermatologics Aspire Higher Scholarship," said Olivia Kenyon, a 2021 Aspire Higher scholarship recipient and student at the University of Florida. "Thanks to the generous financial support I have been provided, I look forward to completing my undergraduate degree and attending medical school where I intend to become the first doctor in my family."

Students can apply for the Aspire Higher scholarship through May 31, 2022. The 2022 Aspire Higher Scholarship recipients will be announced in the summer of 2022. To learn more about the scholarship, including eligibility criteria, terms and conditions and to see stories from previous winners, please visit www.AspireHigherScholarships.com.

About Aspire Higher and Other Philanthropic Initiatives

Since 2013, the Aspire Higher scholarship program has awarded 60 scholarships, providing students a total of $828,000 toward their higher education on campuses nationwide. Ortho Dermatologics also supports the Children's Skin Disease Foundation's Camp Wonder annually.



About Ortho Dermatologics

Ortho Dermatologics is one of the largest prescription and aesthetic dermatology businesses dedicated to helping patients in the treatment of a range of therapeutic areas, including psoriasis, actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis and other dermatoses. The Ortho Dermatologics portfolio also includes several leading medical device systems for aesthetic applications, such as skin tightening and resurfacing, laser hair removal and preventative therapeutic skin care treatments. More information can be found at www.ortho-dermatologics.com.



About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.



Forward-looking Statements

