Intellihot Purchases Factory Space for building Clean Technology Products in Galesburg, Illinois

GALESBURG, Ill., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellihot, a clean technology manufacturer that creates innovative, sustainable solutions for the built environment, today announced the purchase of its longtime factory space in Galesburg, Illinois.

Intellihot set up its factory in Galesburg in 2011 in a collaborative effort with the city of Galesburg and Human Links Foundation, a nonprofit that works to establish healthy and sustainable agricultural communities through funding, education, and community-focused programs. The company has experienced rapid growth over the last 11 years and has established itself as a national brand. In support of the company's continued growth and the city that has been a forward-thinking partner from the start, Intellihot has purchased the building and expanded its commitment to the central Illinois community and will be increasing production and staff at the factory.

"When we set up our factory in Galesburg in 2011, the vision was to bring high-tech sustainable jobs to the Midwest," said Intellihot founder and CEO, Sridhar Deivasigamani. "With this expansion, we are in for the long haul, and we expect to put Galesburg at the center of the clean technology revolution in helping to fight climate change."

"Intellihot Inc. is one of the key success stories of Galesburg's economic development work over the past several years. It is a company that provides an outstanding product which has great functional and environmental utility. We are so thankful to see Intellihot Inc. redoubling its commitment to our community with the purchase of the Carhartt building. I am so thankful that such an exemplary business that began here continues to thrive here," said Galesburg Mayor Peter Schwartzman.

"We are extremely proud of what Sri and Intellihot have accomplished," said Gretchen Garth, Chair of HumanLinks Foundation. "Beyond traditional research and development housed in universities and corporations, it is important for the economy to provide a place for innovation and good ideas to flourish. The phenomenal success of Intellihot exemplifies this."

Intellihot's products include smart technologies for the built environment, including the world's most advanced commercial tankless water heaters and AI powered building smartification tools. Intellihot products are used across the country by large facilities including hotels, restaurants, stadiums, hospitals, and more. Current Intellihot customers include Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt, Benihana, and Levi's Stadium, home of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers.

Founded in 2009, Intellihot creates transformative, next-generation technology solutions to transform the built environment, providing customers with increased efficiency, reliability, safety, and sustainability. Purpose-built for commercial applications, Intellihot's advanced technology solutions are carefully engineered to provide decades of reliable and predictable service, reducing water and energy waste as well as capital and operating costs for customers.

