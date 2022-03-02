FLORIDA MANUFACTURED HOUSING ASSOCIATION UNVEILS VIRTUAL MARKETPLACE

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Ayotte, Chief Executive Officer of the Florida Manufactured Housing Association today unveiled a state of the art online virtual marketplace of factory built homes available throughout Florida. The platform allows homebuyers to browse, select and take online tours of manufactured homes and modular homes for sale.

Its new website, www.MyFloridaManufacturedHome.com , will allow people shopping for a home to learn more about Florida manufactured and modular homes, view floorplans, get price quotes, find lenders and communities and even take 3-Dimensional tours of new homes available for sale.

"Florida is the place to be and finding a manufactured or modular home that is perfect for you is as easy as searching on your laptop or phone. Florida now has a showroom for homes making it easy to find the home that is right for you," said Ayotte. "For Florida, the future of homebuying is happening now."

In addition to the marketplace features, the new website invites users to interact with the comprehensive educational features on affordable housing in the Sunshine State.

In addition, a home buyer will be able to search for housing in specific geographic areas, discovering information about metropolitan areas within the search area, a listing of existing homes for sale, and communities meeting their personal needs. Whether lifestyle requirements leads a buyer to a home on a private lot or within a community of like-minded residents, www.MyFloridaManufacturedHome.com will provide the options and resources to provide positive input for your Florida housing search.

The newly overhauled website also features current, Florida specific videos helping buyers learn about the advantages inherent in factory built housing. These allow a better understanding of how to select the best combination of features to satisfy individual needs.

About The Florida Manufactured Housing Association

The Florida Manufactured Housing Association not only serves the interests of its members in the manufactured housing industry, but the interests of the prospective home buyer as well. With a membership of over 800 individual businesses, our organization has become an influential housing authority in Florida, respected by both the government and the private sector. What this means for the prospective home buyer is lower costs, fewer restrictions, more options, and less worries.

