Cymbiotika Introduces Reformulated, Best-Selling Vitamin C Supplement for Immune Support The new formula also helps to support collagen production to promote healthy skin, hair and nails

SAN DIEGO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika , a leading nutritional supplement brand that creates clinically-backed supplements, today announced the launch of their reformulated Liposomal Vitamin C formula to support immune system function and collagen production in a convenient pouch delivery.

"Supporting our immune health has never been so important and at Cymbiotika, we are dedicated to constantly evolving our formulations to ensure the best possible outcomes for our customers," said Cymbiotika's CEO/Managing Partner, Shahab Elmi. "We couldn't be more thrilled to re-introduce our Vitamin C in this innovative pouch form that allows customers to seamlessly integrate supplementation into their wellness routines to foster overall health and longevity."

Formulated with a unique, non-GMO form of Vitamin C proven to help strengthen the immune system, as well as Bamboo Silica - a key mineral that strengthens arteries, joints, hair, nails, and bones – Cymbiotika's Liposomal Vitamin C offers a synergistic approach to aid in immune support and healthy aging.

"Our Liposomal Vitamin C is a revolutionary breakthrough in Vitamin C supplementation and delivery technology," said Chervin Jafarieh, founder of Cymbiotika. "Through our special fermentation process, liposomes protect each vital nutrient as they travel through the digestive tract and make their way into the lower gut, guaranteeing maximum absorption and bioavailability of key nutrients."

Liposomal Vitamin C retails for $62 and is available for purchase through the Cymbiotika website. Take 1 Tbsp daily by either squeezing contents of pouch directly into mouth, or stirring into your favorite beverage. For enhanced immunity, take in combination with Cymbiotika's D3 + K2 .

Cymbiotika formulates products with only the highest quality bioavailable, organic, and wild-crafted ingredients. This product contains ZERO chemicals, animal products, GMOs, fish, soy, wheat, gluten, corn, dairy, lactose, eggs, yeast, sugar, solvents, alcohols, binders, flavors, additives, preservatives, coloring, fragrance, silicone, and BPA.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, "Your mind and body deserve the best", Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives or sugars in its products. For more information, visit www.cymbiotika.com .

