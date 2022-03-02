Cognizant Names Stephen Rohleder to Board of Directors

TEANECK, N.J., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced that on March 1, 2022, Stephen ("Steve") Rohleder was appointed to its Board of Directors as a new independent director, effective March 2, 2022.

Mr. Rohleder, 64, is a former Accenture Chief Operating Officer and Group Chief Executive, North America. His Accenture career spanned 35 years, during which he held several executive leadership roles including Chief Operating Officer, Group Chief Executive, Healthcare & Public Service and Group Chief Executive of North America.

Most recently, Mr. Rohleder served as Chairman, CEO and President of GTY Technology Holdings Inc., a software-as-a-service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America; and he is the principal owner of SGR Equity Investments, a private equity and venture capital company.

Mr. Rohleder has previously served on the board of GTY; on the Advisory Board for Apogee Inc., the largest provider of on-campus residential networks and video solutions in higher education; and on the Advisory Board for Kony, Inc., a cloud-based enterprise mobility solutions company and mobile application development platform provider.

"Steve's extensive industry and client service experience will be extremely valuable as Cognizant helps our global clients build digital operating models and engineer modern businesses," said Michael Patsalos-Fox, Cognizant's Chairman of the Board. "Additionally, his track record of driving market strategy and operational excellence in both the consulting and software industries will be a great addition to our board."

