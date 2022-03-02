BlueRush Joins the Brightcove Marketplace, Enabling Customers to Add Personalization to Videos

BlueRush IndiVideo provides easy-to-use creative flexibility for marketers looking to increase engagement and conversion

TORONTO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BlueRush Inc. ("BlueRush" or the "Company") (TSXV: BTV) (OTCQBX: BTVRF), an emerging personalized video creation Software as a Service ("SaaS") company, is pleased to announce it has joined the Brightcove Marketplace to provide Brightcove customers personalized video marketing capabilities.

"Increasingly, our customers are asking to add personalization, calls to action, and other dynamic elements to their existing video assets, hosted using the Brightcove Platform," said Steve Taylor, CEO of BlueRush. "This integration will allow Brightcove customers to quickly and easily create additional value from new or existing videos using our personalized video creation at scale capabilities."

In today's digital world, personalized video marketing is critical to success. As organizations continue to invest time and money in video, they need to maximize their return on investment.

Richard Pineault, CTO of BlueRush, explains, "The BlueRush IndiVideo platform is built with integrations to meet organization's personalized video marketing needs. With just a few clicks, videos hosted on the Brightcove Platform can be embedded into personalized templates that offer significant and easy-to-use creative flexibility to marketing and salespeople who want to achieve higher levels of engagement and better conversion metrics."

"We are excited to welcome BlueRush to the Brightcove Marketplace," said Rajan Shah, VP, Technology Partners & Integrations at Brightcove. "The IndiVideo integration will provide Brightcove customers with an easy way to create personalized videos to capture the attention of viewers and keep audiences engaged, all while leveraging the reliable, scalable, and secure delivery of the Brightcove Platform."

For more information about IndiVideo on the Brightcove Marketplace visit: https://marketplace.brightcove.com/details/individeo-for-brightcove

About BlueRush

BlueRush develops and markets IndiVideo™, a disruptive, award-winning interactive, personalized video platform that drives return on investment throughout the customer lifecycle, from increased conversions to more engaging statements and customer care. IndiVideo enables BlueRush clients to capture knowledge and data from their customers' video interaction, creating new and compelling data-driven customer insights. For more information, visit: http://www.bluerush.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, including the potential value of the contract, are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward- looking information. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: changes in law; the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; state of the capital markets; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; a novel business model; dependence on key suppliers and local partners; competition; the outcome and cost of any litigation; the general impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; as well as general economic, market and business conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in disclosure documents filed by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

