Pasture Raised Chicken Company Pasturebird Showcases Lineup at 2022 Natural Products Expo West

TEMECULA, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasturebird , a truly pasture raised chicken company that's on a mission to revolutionize agriculture by applying modern technology to ancient farming methods, will be attending 2022 Natural Products Expo West at booth #N234. At the show, attendees are invited to stop-by to meet the team, including co-founder Paul Greive, and learn about the innovative techniques the company is using at its farms to modernize pastured animal raising practices. Plus, use the secret passcode "thecleanchicken" at the booth to receive a special free gift!

Pasturebird recently unveiled its Automated Range Coop (the ARC), a 7,500 square foot, solar powered, floorless mobile structure that moves 6,000 chickens to fresh pasture every single day - in only five minutes - a major, much-needed disruption in animal agriculture. The ARC gives the chickens the benefits of living on and eating from fresh pasture while also protecting them from predators and severe weather. These practices also importantly allow for consistent and even distribution of fertilization yielding significant regenerative agriculture outcomes, increased product nutrient density, and improved welfare for the animals and farmers.

"We're thrilled to be attending Expo West for the first time," said Paul Greive, co-founder of Pasturebird. "It's amazing to go from 50 chickens in our backyard to becoming the largest pastured poultry producer in the world and launching our retail program here at Expo West."

Pasturebird began as a way for our family to eat better and feel better along with 50 chicks in our own backyard, and somehow turned into a full-fledged business. We believe that everyone should have access to ethically-produced, nutritious food. Which is why we are so proud of everything that Pasturebird stands for. A fully transparent business with open doors and coops so you can see how much we care about the animals we raise. With a daily regimen of fresh air, sunshine, movement, a nutrient dense diet, and humane living space our birds are naturally happy with a strengthened health and immune system so we can avoid having to use things like drugs, antibiotics, or other synthetic weird stuff.

Pasturebird offers a variety of pastured chicken cuts available direct-to-consumer nationwide at Pasturebird.com and wholesale for foodservice and retailers. Learn more about Pasturebird's retail product line and virtually step inside its Automated Range Coop at Expo West booth #N234.

About Pasturebird

Pasturebird is on a mission to revolutionize agriculture by applying modern technology to ancient farming methods and making pasture raised more affordable and accessible for everyone. Believing in the regenerative power of pasture raised chicken for land, animal and community, its goal is to improve the standard for raising animals and revolutionize farming from a man-made system of depletion back to a natural ecosystem of perpetual regeneration and replenishment. To learn more about Pasturebird, please visit www.pasturebird.com .

