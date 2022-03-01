Eggland's Best Teams Up with The Home Edit to Encourage Families to Foster Healthy Habits Families Can Enter to Win a Brand-New Fridge, Consult with The Home Edit Team and More!

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Nutrition Month, Eggland's Best is teaming up with celebrity home-organizers, Clea and Joanna of The Home Edit to empower families to build healthier eating habits, starting with the family fridge! In addition to providing tips from the ultimate home organizers and Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Dalina Soto, Eggland's Best will inspire Americans nationwide to swap out their processed, unhealthy foods for wholesome, more nutritious options while making it look "eggs-ceptional" along the way with the EB Better Family Fridge Makeover Sweepstakes.

"Our goal at The Home Edit is to reinvent traditional organizing by creating a functional system that can be maintained for the long term, with a stylized aesthetic. We're always looking for new and creative ways to inspire our fans," said Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, founders of The Home Edit. "That's why we're excited to team up with Eggland's Best to pair functional organization with nutrition that can help families make healthier decisions. We always choose Eggland's Best eggs for the superior nutrition they can provide for our families!"

Studies have shown that you're three times more likely to reach for healthier foods if they're organized and visible in the fridge. To demonstrate how to organize a fridge to eat healthier while also making it functional to meet any family's needs, Dalina Soto, RDN will join Clea and Joanna of The Home Edit for an Instagram Live on Monday March 7 at 5 PM EST.

"An organized fridge stocked with healthier foods can help improve the nutrition within family meals, increase the shelf life of perishable items and even reduce food waste," said Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dalina Soto. "As a busy mom, I understand the challenges of putting together a healthy family meal, which is why I'm delighted to be part of this program to help families add nutrition to their day with easy prep and meal solutions. I always have our fridge stocked with nutrient dense foods like Eggland's Best eggs, which contain six times more Vitamin D and 25 percent less saturated fat compared to ordinary eggs."

Additionally, Eggland's Best is giving fans the chance to win a variety of prizes to help with their organizational needs and supercharge their family's nutrition with the EB Better Family Fridge Makeover Sweepstakes. Now until April 15, fans can enter online at www.EBFamilySweeps.com for a chance to win the ultimate Grand Prize, including $4,500 towards a brand-new family fridge, a virtual consultation with The Home Edit team and Dalina Soto, RDN, a year supply of Eggland's Best eggs and more! Participants can also enter daily to win a weekly prize pack that includes a signed copy of the latest Home Edit book, a $250.00 gift card, a label maker, Eggland's Best coupons and more. Fans will also find tips and recipes to make organizing and choosing healthier foods easier.

"At Eggland's Best, we strive to help families fulfill their health and wellness goals by supplying them with the only egg that provides superior taste, nutrition, versatility and freshness compared to ordinary eggs," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "We're thrilled to partner with The Home Edit's Clea and Joanna to bring families solutions that make nutrition fun and encourage fans to choose better-for-you foods."

Eggland's Best eggs are a key, delicious and nutritious ingredient to incorporate into any meal. Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain 25% less saturated fat, six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Vitamin B12 and Omega-3s and ten times more Vitamin E. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities.

For delicious recipes, tips, Sweepstakes Official Rules and how to enter, visit www.EBFamilySweeps.com. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs, visit www.egglandsbest.com .

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com .

About The Home Edit

The Home Edit was founded in 2015 by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin. Brought together by a mutual friend, it was friendship at first text, and a business partnership immediately thereafter. The goal in starting The Home Edit was to reinvent traditional organizing, and merge it with design and interior styling for a specific and signature look that is now known across the globe. Since the company's inception, the business has grown into over 9 markets spanning the United States. Clea and Joanna are also the authors of two New York Times' bestselling books, The Home Edit and The Home Edit Life; are the stars and executive producers of the Emmy-nominated Netflix show, "Get Organized with The Home Edit" and have a line of organizational products sold in over 15 countries.

