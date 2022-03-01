BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. NOTICE TO THE MARKET: Filing of Form 20-F

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Santander Brasil") (B3: SANB11) announces that its Annual Report on Form 20-F (the "20-F"), reporting its financial and operational data for 2021, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, and with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, or CVM, on February 28, 2022. The document has been posted on Santander Brasil's website, https://www.santander.com.br/ri.

The 20-F contains detailed information about Santander Brasil, including certifications under the U.S. Sarbanes-Oxley Act, which attest to the effectiveness of Santander Brasil's internal controls and procedures. Santander Brasil's independent auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes, issued an audit opinion on the financial statements and the effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting as of December 31, 2021.

Santander Brasil's shareholders may receive a hard copy of this document, which contains the Company's complete audited financial statements, free of charge, upon request. Requests should be directed to:

Investor Relations Department

Av. Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, 2235 - 26º Floor

04543-011 - São Paulo / SP – Brasil

Phone: +55 (11) 3553 3300

E-mail: ri@santander.com.br

São Paulo, February 28, 2022.

Angel Santodomingo

Investor Relations Officer

