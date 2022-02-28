Walker & Dunlop Closes GeoPhy Acquisition

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it closed on the previously announced acquisition of GeoPhy, a leading commercial real estate technology company.

Aaron Perlis, Walker & Dunlop Chief Information Officer stated, "We are excited to officially welcome GeoPhy founder and CEO, Teun van den Dries, and his entire team to Walker & Dunlop. GeoPhy's technology capabilities will allow us to dramatically accelerate the growth of our digitally driven businesses, including Apprise, our tech-enabled appraisal business, and our small balance lending (SBL) platform as we continue to differentiate the Walker & Dunlop platform through our people, brand, and technology."

Walker & Dunlop acquired GeoPhy for $85 million in cash paid at closing with an additional $205 million of cash earn-out potential structured to directly align with Walker & Dunlop's Drive to '25 goals surrounding growth in appraisal revenues, SBL volumes, and mortgage banking gains.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology make us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

