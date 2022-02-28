PRA Group Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

NORFOLK, Va., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. increased $4.5 million, or 15%, to $34.3 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $0.79 compared to $0.65 in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. increased $33.8 million, or 23%, to $183.2 million, or $4.04 per diluted share, compared to the year ended December 31, 2020.
Fourth Quarter Highlights
- Total cash collections were $473.7 million.
- Total revenues were $256.9 million.
- Cash efficiency ratio1 of 63.5%.
- Diluted earnings per share increased 22% to $0.79.
- Common stock repurchases of $139 million, or 3.0 million shares, at an average price of $45.66 per share.
- Debt to Adjusted EBITDA2 decreased to 1.89x from 1.99x at December 31, 2020.
- $1.4 billion available for portfolio purchases.
- Total portfolio purchases of $201.7 million.
- Estimated remaining collections (ERC) of $6.0 billion.
Full Year Highlights
- Record total cash collections were $2.1 billion.
- Record total revenues were $1.1 billion.
- Record cash efficiency ratio1 of 65.3%.
- Record net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. of $183.2 million.
- Total portfolio purchases of $972.3 million.
- Common stock repurchases of $212.9 million, or 4.8 million shares, at an average price of $43.97 per share.
"The fourth quarter culminated an excellent year for PRA. We collected record levels of cash globally and had record revenues and net income. In Europe, strong portfolio purchases over the last two years drove robust collections. The increase in cash collections, coupled with efficiencies achieved in our operations, produced a record cash efficiency ratio for the year," said Kevin Stevenson, president and chief executive officer. "Entering 2022, we had maximum forward flow commitments that were $149 million higher than the commitments we had entering 2021. Despite increased competition and pricing pressure, we believe the European pipeline is strong and economic indicators point to an increasing pipeline in the U.S. by the end of 2022. We believe our strong balance sheet will allow us to capitalize on these opportunities."
1. Calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expense by cash receipts.
Cash Collections and Revenues
- The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and constant currency-adjusted basis:
Cash Collection Source
2021
2020
($ in thousands)
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Americas and Australia Core
$ 257,705
$ 276,691
$ 324,845
$ 347,638
$ 286,524
Americas Insolvency
36,851
37,464
37,768
35,253
36,048
Europe Core
155,853
151,625
157,637
149,486
141,471
Europe Insolvency
23,262
22,574
23,579
23,510
17,830
Total Cash Collections
$ 473,671
$ 488,354
$ 543,829
$ 555,887
$ 481,873
Cash Collection Source -
Constant Currency Adjusted
2021
2020
($ in thousands)
Q4
Q4
Americas and Australia Core
$ 257,705
$ 285,712
Americas Insolvency
36,851
36,072
Europe Core
155,853
140,570
Europe Insolvency
23,262
18,022
Total Cash Collections
$ 473,671
$ 480,376
- Total cash collections in the quarter decreased $8.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. A 12% increase in Europe cash collections was more than offset by an 11% decrease in U.S. call center and other cash collections and a 29% decrease in Brazil cash collections. For the full year, cash collections increased $55.9 million compared to the full year of 2020.
- Total portfolio revenue in the quarter was $252.0 million compared to $270.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company assumed that the majority of the fourth quarter 2021 overperformance was acceleration of future collections, consistent with its assumptions during prior periods. The Company also increased near-term expected collections in certain geographies to reflect recent performance and trends in collections, and made corresponding reductions later in the forecast period. For the full year, total portfolio revenue increased $19.9 million compared to the full year 2020.
Expenses
- Operating expenses in the quarter decreased $10.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily driven by a reduction in legal collection costs due to fewer accounts being placed into the Company's legal channel as a result of a shift in collections from the legal channel to the call centers and digital platforms and lower levels of portfolio acquisitions in the U.S. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in other operating expenses. For the full year, operating expenses increased $5.0 million compared to the same period in 2020.
- Interest expense, net decreased $3.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily due to the Company's early adoption of the new accounting for convertible debt as well as lower outstanding balances. For the full year, interest expense, net decreased $17.6 million compared to the same period in 2020.
- The effective tax rate for the full year was 21.9% compared to 19.7% in 2020.
Portfolio Acquisitions
- The Company purchased $201.7 million in nonperforming loan portfolios in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- At the end of the fourth quarter, the Company had in place forward flow commitments of up to $650.6 million with $246.7 million in the Americas and Australia and $403.9 million in Europe.
Portfolio Purchase Source
2021
2020
($ in thousands)
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Americas and Australia Core
$ 90,263
$ 162,451
$ 98,901
$ 88,912
$ 67,460
Americas Insolvency
21,183
9,878
14,642
9,486
12,504
Europe Core
60,430
212,194
106,134
44,095
137,647
Europe Insolvency
29,820
7,424
—
16,468
72,171
Total Portfolio Acquisitions
$ 201,696
$ 391,947
$ 219,677
$ 158,961
$ 289,782
Share Repurchases
During 2021, the Company executed the majority of its $230 million share repurchase program:
- During the fourth quarter, the Company purchased 3.0 million shares at an average price of $45.66 per share.
- For the full year of 2021, the Company purchased 4.8 million shares at an average price of $43.97 per share.
- On February 25, 2022, the Company's board of directors authorized a new $150 million program upon completion of the previous program.
The new share repurchase program has no stated expiration date and repurchases may be made through open market purchases or other available means at the Company's discretion, subject to applicable regulatory requirements. Repurchases are subject to market conditions and other factors, and the new share repurchase program remains subject to the discretion of the Company's board of directors.
"Our strong cash and financial performance and conservative capital structure provide considerable flexibility for balanced capital deployment across portfolio acquisitions, share repurchases and other growth initiatives," said Pete Graham, executive vice president and chief financial officer.
PRA Group, Inc.
Consolidated Income Statements
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues:
Portfolio income
$ 211,613
$ 233,480
$ 875,327
$ 984,036
Changes in expected recoveries
40,400
36,909
197,904
69,297
Total portfolio revenue
252,013
270,389
1,073,231
1,053,333
Fee income
3,856
2,922
14,699
9,748
Other revenue
1,067
545
7,802
2,333
Total revenues
256,936
273,856
1,095,732
1,065,414
Operating expenses:
Compensation and employee services
73,781
77,533
301,981
295,150
Legal collection fees
10,998
11,783
47,206
53,758
Legal collection costs
17,099
21,638
78,330
101,635
Agency fees
15,995
17,799
63,140
56,418
Outside fees and services
21,448
23,291
92,615
84,087
Communication
9,716
9,099
42,755
40,801
Rent and occupancy
4,682
4,558
18,376
17,973
Depreciation and amortization
3,736
5,971
15,256
18,465
Other operating expenses
17,032
12,969
61,077
47,426
Total operating expenses
174,487
184,641
720,736
715,713
Income from operations
82,449
89,215
374,996
349,701
Other income and (expense):
Interest expense, net
(32,156)
(35,393)
(124,143)
(141,712)
Foreign exchange (loss)/gain
(936)
(1,022)
(809)
2,005
Other
(12)
318
282
(1,049)
Income before income taxes
49,345
53,118
250,326
208,945
Income tax expense
12,947
16,469
54,817
41,203
Net Income
36,398
36,649
195,509
167,742
Adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
2,122
6,851
12,351
18,403
Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
$ 34,276
$ 29,798
$ 183,158
$ 149,339
Net income per common share attributable to PRA Group, Inc.:
Basic
$ 0.80
$ 0.65
$ 4.07
$ 3.28
Diluted
$ 0.79
$ 0.65
$ 4.04
$ 3.26
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
43,056
45,583
44,960
45,540
Diluted
43,562
45,973
45,330
45,860
PRA Group, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands)
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 87,584
$ 108,613
Investments
92,977
55,759
Finance receivables, net
3,428,285
3,514,788
Income taxes receivable
41,146
21,928
Deferred tax assets, net
67,760
83,205
Right-of-use assets
56,713
52,951
Property and equipment, net
54,513
58,356
Goodwill
480,263
492,989
Other assets
57,002
64,472
Total assets
$ 4,366,243
$ 4,453,061
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 3,821
$ 5,294
Accrued expenses
127,802
97,320
Income taxes payable
19,276
29,692
Deferred tax liabilities, net
36,630
40,867
Lease liabilities
61,188
57,348
Interest-bearing deposits
124,623
132,739
Borrowings
2,608,714
2,661,289
Other liabilities
59,352
54,986
Total liabilities
3,041,406
3,079,535
Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 41,008 shares
410
456
Additional paid-in capital
—
75,282
Retained earnings
1,552,845
1,511,970
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(266,909)
(245,791)
Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.
1,286,346
1,341,917
Noncontrolling interest
38,491
31,609
Total equity
1,324,837
1,373,526
Total liabilities and equity
$ 4,366,243
$ 4,453,061
Select Expenses (Income)
Amounts in thousands, pre-tax
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Noncash interest expense - amortization of debt discount
—
—
—
—
1,959
2,388
3,247
3,217
Noncash interest expense - amortization of debt issuance costs
2,455
2,406
2,391
2,256
2,393
2,476
2,743
2,640
Change in fair value of derivatives
3,115
2,982
2,911
3,102
3,875
3,701
3,284
2,039
Amortization of intangibles
(269)
104
105
181
1,792
360
351
349
Stock-based compensation expense
3,470
4,317
4,040
4,113
5,370
3,097
3,063
2,857
Purchase Price Multiples
as of December 31, 2021
Amounts in thousands
Purchase Period
Purchase Price (1)(2)
Total Estimated
Estimated
Current Purchase
Original Purchase
Americas and Australia Core
1996-2011
$ 1,287,821
$ 4,119,794
$ 27,874
320%
240%
2012
254,076
652,359
11,867
257%
226%
2013
390,826
894,234
17,955
229%
211%
2014
404,117
859,555
29,634
213%
204%
2015
443,114
910,077
79,134
205%
205%
2016
455,767
1,117,255
163,295
245%
201%
2017
532,851
1,215,524
240,172
228%
193%
2018
653,975
1,394,839
301,952
213%
202%
2019
581,476
1,257,641
434,423
216%
206%
2020
435,668
940,982
522,918
216%
213%
2021
435,846
833,624
748,852
191%
191%
Subtotal
5,875,537
14,195,884
2,578,076
Americas Insolvency
1996-2011
786,827
1,752,771
790
223%
174%
2012
251,395
393,018
67
156%
136%
2013
227,834
355,274
373
156%
133%
2014
148,420
219,141
1,583
148%
124%
2015
63,170
87,377
361
138%
125%
2016
91,442
116,498
1,468
127%
123%
2017
275,257
353,296
23,180
128%
125%
2018
97,879
134,417
38,130
137%
127%
2019
123,077
163,200
79,392
133%
128%
2020
62,130
86,107
63,473
139%
136%
2021
55,187
74,931
70,317
136%
136%
Subtotal
2,182,618
3,736,030
279,134
Total Americas and Australia
8,058,155
17,931,914
2,857,210
Europe Core
2012
20,409
42,579
—
209%
187%
2013
20,334
26,267
—
129%
119%
2014
773,811
2,239,932
460,391
289%
208%
2015
411,340
720,559
203,212
175%
160%
2016
333,090
561,569
243,437
169%
167%
2017
252,174
353,450
154,560
140%
144%
2018
341,775
527,012
287,725
154%
148%
2019
518,610
775,332
485,171
150%
152%
2020
324,119
553,951
410,322
171%
172%
2021
412,411
699,959
652,200
170%
170%
Subtotal
3,408,073
6,500,610
2,897,018
Europe Insolvency
2014
10,876
18,370
28
169%
129%
2015
18,973
29,002
892
153%
139%
2016
39,338
56,831
4,398
144%
130%
2017
39,235
49,287
10,641
126%
128%
2018
44,908
51,499
22,265
115%
123%
2019
77,218
102,095
53,796
132%
130%
2020
105,440
135,907
94,242
129%
129%
2021
53,230
71,526
66,095
134%
134%
Subtotal
389,218
514,517
252,357
Total Europe
3,797,291
7,015,127
3,149,375
Total PRA Group
$ 11,855,446
$ 24,947,041
$ 6,006,585
(1)
Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through the Company's business acquisitions.
(2)
For the Company's non-U.S. amounts, purchase price is presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the portfolio are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.
(3)
For the Company's non-U.S. amounts, TEC is presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.
(4)
For the Company's non-U.S. amounts, ERC is presented at the December 31, 2021 exchange rate.
(5)
The Original Purchase Price Multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the year of acquisition.
Portfolio Financial Information
For the Year Ended December 31, 2021
Amounts in thousands
Purchase Period
Cash
Collections (1)
Portfolio
Change in
Total Portfolio
Net Finance
Americas and Australia Core
1996-2011
$ 20,819
$ 12,632
$ 5,346
$ 17,978
$ 6,433
2012
9,046
4,123
2,610
6,733
4,446
2013
16,657
7,520
1,613
9,133
8,763
2014
22,323
10,040
(742)
9,298
12,225
2015
34,938
19,582
(9,082)
10,500
31,412
2016
74,206
40,717
(1,395)
39,322
58,086
2017
129,962
61,776
11,275
73,051
108,433
2018
239,862
83,566
38,960
122,526
167,343
2019
289,779
117,189
34,744
151,933
240,112
2020
284,284
125,173
46,195
171,368
299,290
2021
85,003
61,842
(4,866)
56,976
408,212
Subtotal
1,206,879
544,160
124,658
668,818
1,344,755
Americas Insolvency
1996-2011
792
882
(73)
809
—
2012
601
188
425
613
—
2013
811
459
363
822
—
2014
1,118
1,108
(44)
1,064
148
2015
1,250
538
32
570
218
2016
7,352
1,321
(332)
989
1,060
2017
43,978
7,795
4,718
12,513
20,304
2018
31,637
5,944
3,757
9,701
33,715
2019
39,073
8,739
2,590
11,329
69,514
2020
16,108
7,220
1,885
9,105
50,482
2021
4,616
2,799
804
3,603
53,837
Subtotal
147,336
36,993
14,125
51,118
229,278
Total Americas and Australia
1,354,215
581,153
138,783
719,936
1,574,033
Europe Core
2012
1,160
—
1,160
1,160
—
2013
680
—
681
681
—
2014
149,246
94,750
25,771
120,521
131,950
2015
51,397
26,474
(7,320)
19,154
107,415
2016
46,702
23,859
(1,569)
22,290
141,981
2017
34,800
11,718
(2,815)
8,903
106,026
2018
69,106
23,502
5,352
28,854
189,813
2019
121,385
37,266
12,333
49,599
328,709
2020
91,672
35,697
13,610
49,307
250,434
2021
48,453
18,809
6,159
24,968
388,850
Subtotal
614,601
272,075
53,362
325,437
1,645,178
Europe Insolvency
2014
328
109
144
253
14
2015
1,605
647
3
650
653
2016
5,951
1,685
208
1,893
3,398
2017
9,366
1,301
379
1,680
9,673
2018
11,678
2,212
(1,153)
1,059
19,877
2019
23,867
5,552
1,307
6,859
45,649
2020
34,647
8,791
3,067
11,858
79,363
2021
5,483
1,802
1,804
3,606
50,447
Subtotal
92,925
22,099
5,759
27,858
209,074
Total Europe
707,526
294,174
59,121
353,295
1,854,252
Total PRA Group
$ 2,061,741
$ 875,327
$ 197,904
$ 1,073,231
$ 3,428,285
(1)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the reporting period.
(2)
For non-U.S. amounts, net finance receivables are presented at the December 31, 2021 exchange rate.
Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1)
as of December 31, 2021
Amounts in millions
Cash Collections
Purchase
Purchase
1996-2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Total
Americas and Australia Core
1996-2011
$ 1,287.8
$ 2,419.5
$ 486.0
$ 381.3
$ 266.3
$ 183.1
$ 119.0
$ 78.0
$ 56.0
$ 45.0
$ 29.7
$ 20.8
$ 4,084.7
2012
254.1
—
56.9
173.6
146.2
97.3
60.0
40.0
27.8
17.9
11.8
9.0
640.5
2013
390.8
—
—
101.6
247.8
194.0
120.8
78.9
56.4
36.9
23.2
16.7
876.3
2014
404.1
—
—
—
92.7
253.4
170.3
114.2
82.2
55.3
31.9
22.3
822.3
2015
443.1
—
—
—
—
117.0
228.4
185.9
126.6
83.6
57.2
34.9
833.6
2016
455.8
—
—
—
—
138.7
256.5
194.6
140.6
105.9
74.2
910.5
2017
532.9
—
—
—
—
—
—
107.3
278.7
256.5
192.5
130.0
965.0
2018
654.0
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
122.7
361.9
337.7
239.9
1062.2
2019
581.5
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
143.8
349.0
289.8
782.6
2020
435.7
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
133.0
284.3
417.3
2021
435.8
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
85.0
85.0
Subtotal
5,875.6
2,419.5
542.9
656.5
753.0
844.8
837.2
860.8
945.0
1,141.5
1,271.9
1,206.9
11,480.0
Americas Insolvency
1996-2011
786.8
667.4
336.8
313.7
244.7
128.2
44.6
8.4
4.0
2.1
1.3
0.8
1,752.0
2012
251.4
—
17.4
103.6
94.1
80.1
60.7
29.3
4.3
1.9
0.9
0.6
392.9
2013
227.8
—
—
52.5
82.6
81.7
63.4
47.8
21.9
2.9
1.3
0.8
354.9
2014
148.4
—
—
—
37.0
50.9
44.3
37.4
28.8
15.8
2.2
1.1
217.5
2015
63.2
—
—
—
—
3.4
17.9
20.1
19.8
16.7
7.9
1.3
87.1
2016
91.4
—
—
—
—
—
18.9
30.4
25.0
19.9
14.4
7.4
116.0
2017
275.3
—
—
—
—
—
—
49.1
97.3
80.9
58.8
44.0
330.1
2018
97.9
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
6.7
27.4
30.5
31.6
96.2
2019
123.1
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
13.4
31.4
39.1
83.9
2020
62.1
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
6.5
16.1
22.6
2021
55.2
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
4.5
4.5
Subtotal
2,182.6
667.4
354.2
469.8
458.4
344.3
249.8
222.5
207.8
181.0
155.2
147.3
3,457.7
Total Americas and Australia
8,058.2
3,086.9
897.1
1,126.3
1,211.4
1,189.1
1,087.0
1,083.3
1,152.8
1,322.5
1,427.1
1,354.2
14,937.7
Europe Core
2012
20.4
—
11.6
9.0
5.6
3.2
2.2
2.0
2.0
1.5
1.2
1.2
39.5
2013
20.3
—
—
7.1
8.5
2.3
1.3
1.2
1.3
0.9
0.7
0.7
24.0
2014
773.8
—
—
—
153.2
292.0
246.4
220.8
206.3
172.9
149.8
149.2
1,590.6
2015
411.3
—
—
—
—
45.8
100.3
86.2
80.9
66.1
54.3
51.4
485.0
2016
333.1
—
—
—
—
—
40.4
78.9
72.6
58.0
48.3
46.7
344.9
2017
252.2
—
—
—
—
—
—
17.9
56.0
44.1
36.1
34.8
188.9
2018
341.8
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
24.3
88.7
71.2
69.1
253.3
2019
518.6
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
47.9
125.7
121.4
295.0
2020
324.1
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
32.4
91.7
124.1
2021
412.4
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
48.4
48.4
Subtotal
3,408.0
—
11.6
16.1
167.3
343.3
390.6
407.0
443.4
480.1
519.7
614.6
3,393.7
Europe Insolvency
2014
10.9
—
—
—
—
4.3
3.9
3.2
2.6
1.5
0.8
0.3
16.6
2015
19.0
—
—
—
—
3.0
4.4
5.0
4.8
3.9
2.9
1.6
25.6
2016
39.3
—
—
—
—
—
6.2
12.7
12.9
10.7
7.9
6.0
56.4
2017
39.2
—
—
—
—
—
—
1.2
7.9
9.2
9.8
9.4
37.5
2018
44.9
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
0.6
8.4
10.3
11.7
31.0
2019
77.2
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
5.1
21.1
23.9
50.1
2020
105.4
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
6.1
34.6
40.7
2021
53.3
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
5.4
5.4
Subtotal
389.2
—
—
—
—
7.3
14.5
22.1
28.8
38.8
58.9
92.9
263.3
Total Europe
3,797.2
—
11.6
16.1
167.3
350.6
405.1
429.1
472.2
518.9
578.6
707.5
3,657.0
Total PRA Group
$ 11,855.4
$ 3,086.9
$ 908.7
$ 1,142.4
$ 1,378.7
$ 1,539.7
$ 1,492.1
$ 1,512.4
$ 1,625.0
$ 1,841.4
$ 2,005.7
$ 2,061.7
$ 18,594.7
(1)
For the Company's non-U.S. amounts, cash collections are presented using the average exchange rates during the cash collection period.
(2)
Includes the nonperforming loan portfolios that were acquired through the Company's business acquisitions.
(3)
For the Company's non-U.S. amounts, purchase price is presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
PRA Group, Inc. reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus income tax expense; less foreign exchange gain (or plus foreign exchange loss); plus interest expense, net; plus other expense (or less other income); plus depreciation and amortization; plus adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; and plus recoveries applied to negative allowance less changes in expected recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. PRA Group, Inc. presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of operations and financial performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of operations and financial performance and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, to net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
LTM Adjusted EBITDA for PRA Group ($ in millions)
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
$ 183
$ 149
Adjustments:
Income tax expense
55
41
Foreign exchange (gains)/losses
1
(2)
Interest expense, net
124
142
Other (income)/expense
—
1
Depreciation and amortization
15
18
Adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
12
18
Recoveries applied to negative allowance less Changes in
988
968
LTM Adjusted EBITDA
$ 1,378
$ 1,337
Additionally, the Company evaluates its business using certain ratios that use Adjusted EBITDA. Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by dividing borrowings by Adjusted EBITDA. The following table reflects the Company's Debt to Adjusted EBITDA for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (amounts in millions):
Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Borrowings
$ 2,609
$ 2,661
LTM Adjusted EBITDA
Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA
1,378
1,337
1.89
1.99
