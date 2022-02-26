Molina Healthcare Set to Join S&P 500; Range Resources to Join S&P MidCap 400; Golden Entertainment to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will replace IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) will replace Molina Healthcare in the S&P MidCap 400, and Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASD:GDEN) will replace Range Resources in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, March 2. S&P 500 constituent S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) is acquiring IHS Markit in a transaction expected to be completed on February 28.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector March 2, 2022 S&P 500 Addition Molina Healthcare MOH Health Care

S&P 500 Deletion IHS Markit INFO Industrials

S&P MidCap 400 Addition Range Resources RRC Energy

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Molina Healthcare MOH Health Care

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Golden Entertainment GDEN Consumer Discretionary

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Range Resources RRC Energy

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries

spdji.comms@spglobal.com

View original content:

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices