RxSpark Partners With Personalabs To Integrate Direct-to-Customer Healthcare Services Into Its Pharmacy Discounts Program

ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RxSpark, a technology company focused on revolutionizing the online health space, is pleased to announce the integration of Personalabs lab testing and direct-to-customer healthcare services into the RxSpark pharmacy discounts platform.

Positioned as a vital disruptor in the health and pharmacy space, RxSpark addresses the urgent need to improve access to affordable prescription medications with its prescription savings program and drug price comparison tools.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to significant upheaval in the health system, accelerating the already growing consumer demand for online health services, and placing additional pressure on the healthcare industry to find convenient solutions to reduce unnecessary face-to-face appointments.

Through its partnership with Personalabs, RxSpark has made it easier for its customers to book blood and lab tests without waiting for a doctor's appointment. Personalabs offers direct-to-customer healthcare services, including telehealth appointments and over 400 blood and lab tests, available at more than 4,000 testing locations across the United States.

"We are excited to partner with Personalabs and to offer our users the ability to find and book lab tests and other health services at thousands of testing locations across the country," said John Casson, founder and Chief Executive Officer of RxSpark. "This integration takes us a step closer to offering a fully unified online health platform adding lab testing and telehealth to our pharmacy discounts program and online prescription price comparison tools."

RxSpark customers comparing the price of medication at their local pharmacies can now also book blood and lab tests at their nearest convenient LabCorp or Quest laboratory or schedule a telehealth appointment to discuss their condition or prescriptions.

This exciting partnership is the latest stage in a RxSpark's broader growth strategy. Already ahead of the curve with the rapid shift towards online health offerings, RxSpark is in the process of a series of platform developments and integrations to leverage the technology behind its pharmacy discounts program. The disruptive new unified health platform will feature health products, mail order prescriptions and a wealth of other health services, such as lab testing and telehealth.

