One of the world's premier biopharmaceutical companies selects a leader in supply chain management, powered by Telit, as the connected IoT temperature monitoring gateway for vaccine shipments throughout 2021

Telit and Controlant Partner on Global COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Program One of the world's premier biopharmaceutical companies selects a leader in supply chain management, powered by Telit, as the connected IoT temperature monitoring gateway for vaccine shipments throughout 2021

LONDON and REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced it has successfully concluded the world's single largest cellular IoT rollout for COVID-19 vaccine distribution with Controlant, a leader in real-time supply chain monitoring and visibility technologies for heavily regulated industries, such as pharmaceuticals, life sciences, food and beverages.

(PRNewsfoto/Telit) (PRNewswire)

In the battle against COVID-19, Telit and Controlant produced close to one million cellular cold-chain data logger devices, powered by Telit IoT modules, to secure the efficient distribution and the quality of billions of vaccine doses that one of the world's premier biopharmaceutical companies is distributing across the globe. The two organizations are further partnering to introduce new LPWA/LTE-M global technology into Controlant's next generation of last-mile temperature logger devices.

"Controlant's Cold Chain as a Service solution calls for global pay-as-you-go visibility with real-time tracking of data to provide mission-critical analytics to its customer base, and our partnership with Telit was instrumental to reach the relevant ramp-up quantity to secure continued distribution of the vaccine to all parts of the world," said Erlingur Brynjulfsson, CTO, Controlant. "By extending the relationship with Telit, Controlant will implement Global enabled LTE-M LPWA modem technology, which will pave Controlant's path to 5G IoT in the coming years. While serving different vertical market segments, it will ensure our ability to run the highest level of quality service for the next decade in any corner of the world."

Controlant's Cold Chain as a Service solution is a single source of supply chain truth. It is a powerful combination of IoT, advanced visibility and cost-reducing operational services that increase workflow efficiency and responsiveness while supporting quality and compliance efforts. COVID-19 vaccines, in particular, must maintain strict temperature control along every mile of the supply chain to ensure quality and integrity. Real-time supply chain monitoring solutions from Controlant offer complete visibility into shipping, distribution and warehousing, all of which reduce risk of spoilage, reducing product waste by more than 70 percent.

"Despite a period of severe material shortages and production challenges during various waves of virus outbreaks and regional lock-downs, Telit and its suppliers and production partners engaged in unprecedented collaboration to deliver all vaccine units in record time and enable the vaccination campaigns to be implemented without any disruption in the supply," said Martin Krona, SVP, EMEA, Telit. "Now, during a time of rapidly-changing cellular ecosystem and infrastructure, we are very pleased to collaborate with Controlant's R&D and product teams to include Telit module technologies that will be supported globally for the next decade during the migration from 4G to 5G and beyond."

Telit and Controlant are 2022 Mobile Global Awards (GLOMO) finalists for outstanding achievement in the category Best Innovation for COVID-19 Pandemic Response & Recovery. The award highlights how mobile (or cellular) technology is continuing to address the most significant health threat of our time, the COVID-19 Pandemic. Join the GSMA on Wednesday, March 2 at noon CET to hear the winners announced live.

About Controlant

Controlant's mission is to improve product quality and safety in the supply chain, as well as reduce cold chain waste by 90% through a completely new category of automated Cold Chain as a Service® solutions. Using its IoT, cloud-enabled advanced analytics, API connectivity, and cost-reducing operational services, customers are achieving an annualized ROI and millions in savings, reducing material losses, and enhancing the reliability of their operations. Controlant is empowering world-leading companies in the pharmaceuticals & life sciences and food & beverage sectors and their supply chain stakeholders to achieve greater efficiency by automating their business processes and optimizing communication through technology.

About Telit

Telit simplifies onboarding of connected 'things' with a portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules; cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services; edge and cloud software; and data orchestration, IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. With over two decades of pioneering IoT innovation experience, Telit delivers award-winning, secure, integrated IoT solutions for many of the world's largest enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers, so they can connect and manage IoT at any scale.

For more information, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook or visit www.Telit.com.

Media Contacts

Leslie Hart

Telit

+1 919-415-1510

Leslie.Hart@Telit.com

Lora Wilson

Valerie Christopherson

GRC for Telit

+1 949-608-0276

telit@globalresultspr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Telit