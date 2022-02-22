Fresh Clean Tees Launches its First Line of Sustainable Tee Shirts

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Clean Tees, the men's apparel brand on a mission to empower people to look good and feel great without spending a fortune, announced today the launch of its Eco Fresh Tee. This launch marks the first fully sustainable product for the rapidly growing brand that aims to be a part of the solution to the global microplastics and pesticide pollution problem facing the fashion industry. This new line supports the company's core brand pillar of sustainability while staying true to its mission of providing men with quality, size-inclusive and ethically made tee shirts at an affordable price point.

"As a growing company in the apparel space, we understand how our business decisions have significant impacts on the environment," said Matthew Parvis, co-founder and CEO of Fresh Clean Tees. "As we continue to scale, we are proud that we have made sustainability a major focus through our give-back efforts, packaging, partnerships and now our first-ever line of sustainable tees."

All manufacturing and materials for the Eco Fresh Tee are free of microplastics and pesticides, marking the first step in the company's goal to replace all clothing synthetics with organic and sustainable fabrics by 2025. Made from a blend of premium organic cotton and sustainably harvested beech tree modal, this all-new offering utilizes entirely renewably sourced fabrics. Eco Fresh Tees are currently offered in crew neck and v-neck styles, with more colors planned to drop this year. Additional product details include:

Made with organic cotton, no pesticides and no synthetic fertilizer.

Made with beech tree modal, a completely renewable material sourced from sustainably managed beech tree plantations that have been certified by the Forest Stewardship Council™.

Barrel washed, an eco-friendly process to soften, color and preshrink your new favorite tee.

Ethically manufactured by WRAP-certified partners and suppliers.

The current collection of Eco Fresh Tees is available at the affordable price point of $22, doubling down on the brand's promise that looking good, feeling great and dressing sustainably doesn't have to cost a fortune. Disrupting the current marketplace for sustainable apparel, the Eco Fresh Tee boasts an unmatched quality and price point, retailing for half the price of other sustainable tees on the market. The complete line is now available for purchase exclusively on FreshCleanTees.com.

"The release of our Eco Fresh Tee is an exciting step in our efforts to becoming a more sustainable brand. We're on a mission to help men feel great and look their best, and now they can do that with the environment in mind," said Melissa Parvis, co-founder and president of Fresh Clean Tees. "The Eco Fresh Tee features our softest fabric yet, made with both customer and planet in mind."

In addition to the release of its Eco Fresh Tee, Fresh Clean Tees has implemented several other sustainability initiatives, including transitioning to 100% recyclable packaging and removing single-use plastic elements. Fresh Clean Tees also has an ongoing partnership with the Surfrider Foundation, donating a percentage of every sale they make, with a guaranteed minimum annual donation of $250,000. The brand was the largest single donor and the 2022 ShoppingGives Social Impact of the Year Award recipient for its give back efforts with the nonprofit. This funding goes toward work in local communities to protect U.S. coastlines, reduce plastic's impact on marine life, defend ocean ecosystems and support clean water initiatives. Additionally, every factory in the Fresh Clean Tees supply chain is certified by Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP), guaranteeing that the work environment is socially and ethically responsible.

About Fresh Clean Tees

Fresh Clean Tees is a direct-to-consumer men's clothing company launched in 2015 by husband-and-wife duo Matthew and Melissa Parvis that focuses on creating quality, comfortable, convenient, and affordable men's basics. With a mission to help men look good and feel great without spending a fortune, Fresh Clean Tees empowers men to feel confident in how they dress, so they can explore, conquer and live life to the fullest. The brand offers various styles of tees, tanks, long sleeves, outerwear, and socks with individual purchases as well as subscription-based options. With a company pillar rooted in sustainability, Fresh Clean Tees is consistently assessing its business practices, manufacturing processes and community relations to ensure they are delivering on the promise to be a solution to the current sustainability problem within the fashion industry. More information is available at FreshCleanTees.com.

