Dr. Jason Park Named Editor-in-Chief of AACC's Flagship Journal, Clinical Chemistry

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AACC, a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to better health through laboratory medicine, is pleased to announce that Dr. Jason Park will assume the position of editor-in-chief for AACC's journal Clinical Chemistry, effective January 1, 2023.

"Dr. Park's clinical, academic, and research experience makes him an ideal fit for this position, as does his commitment to excellence," said AACC President Dr. Stephen R. Master .

Park is the Clinical Director of the Advanced Diagnostics Laboratory at Children's Medical Center in Dallas and an Associate Professor in the Department of Pathology and the Eugene McDermott Center for Human Growth and Development at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. He brings to this role in-depth knowledge of the innovative laboratory medicine research that Clinical Chemistry features. He also has extensive experience with the medical journal community and the process of reviewing scientific articles. Prior to accepting this position, Park served as an associate editor of Clinical Chemistry for 7 years and of Laboratory Investigation for 5 years, in addition to serving as an editorial board member and reviewer for numerous other journals.

Clinical Chemistry is ranked as the top journal on medical laboratory technology, and, as editor-in-chief, Park will play an essential role in ensuring that the journal continues to publish the novel and rigorous studies that it's known for. Over the course of his 5-year term, he will also guide the journal's continued efforts to advance the full gamut of clinical testing for conditions ranging from COVID-19 to cancer to heart disease.

"It is a great privilege and honor to be chosen to serve as editor-in-chief for Clinical Chemistry," said Park. "The insights this journal provides to medical professionals have become more critical than ever as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to place unprecedented demands on the laboratory community. I look forward to leading the journal and introducing innovations which will ensure that Clinical Chemistry continues to be the premier laboratory medicine journal."

Park has held a number of other AACC leadership roles, and most recently served as chair of the organizing committee for the 2019 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo. He earned an MD from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia and a PhD in molecular pharmacology from Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Pennsylvania State University in University Park, Pennsylvania.

About AACC

Dedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, AACC brings together more than 50,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, AACC has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.aacc.org .

Clinical Chemistry (clinchem.org) is the leading international journal of laboratory medicine, featuring nearly 400 peer-reviewed studies every year that help patients get accurate diagnoses and essential care. This vital research is advancing areas of healthcare ranging from genetic testing and drug monitoring to pediatrics and appropriate test utilization.

