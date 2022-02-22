Air Canada Affirms Market Leadership by Expanding its North American Network this Summer as Recovery Accelerates

- Seven New Routes launching from three Canadian hubs
- Restoration of 41 North American routes, return to 11 North American cities
- Air Canada offers the most seats, frequencies of any Canadian carrier with 90% of its pre-pandemic North American capacity this summer
- Air Canada's leadership and unique extensive network will stimulate the recovery of the travel and tourism industry
MONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Air Canada today announced an expansion of its North American network for Summer 2022 as the carrier's recovery from COVID accelerates. With the launch of new service on four transborder and three domestic routes, as well as the restoration of 41 North American routes, Air Canada will operate to 51 Canadian and 46 U.S airports this summer and offer customers the largest network and most travel options of any Canadian carrier.
New services will be launching to the U.S. from Montreal to Atlanta and Detroit, Toronto to Salt Lake City, and Vancouver to Austin. Within Canada, three new routes will begin between Montreal and Gander, Calgary and Fort St John, and Vancouver and Halifax. Additionally, service will be restored on 41 North American routes, including: 13 routes from Toronto, nine from Montreal, five from Ottawa, five from Vancouver, four from Calgary, three from Halifax, and two from Edmonton. The routes are timed to connect with Air Canada's domestic, U.S. and international network at the airline's global hubs in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal.
"Canadians are ready to travel, and we're excited to be offering a very significant growth in our schedule this summer. With our recovery accelerating and North American flying reaching 90% of pre-pandemic levels this summer, we are offering more options across the continent, including seven new city pairs from our Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver hubs, and the resumption of 41 suspended or previously announced new routes. These changes will also grow and cement our position as the leading carrier of choice in the transborder market, with the most non-stop flying between Canada and the U.S. and as the foreign carrier with the most service to the U.S. Moreover, our revitalized North American network, designed to connect easily with our global network, gives customers by far the widest choice of routings and destinations of any Canadian carrier this summer," said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada.
"To match our unrivalled network, we are also enhancing our award-winning airport and onboard services. All 23 of our Maple Leaf Lounges are now open, with new features such as ordering from your seat for safety and greater convenience, and we have introduced a range of touchless airport services that make the check-in and boarding process more convenient. Customers can also benefit from our transformed Aeroplan program, which offers members greater value and flexibility when redeeming reward travel. And, of course, all customers will enjoy Air Canada's industry leading customer service, recognized at the most recent Skytrax World Airline Awards, where our people won for Best Airline Employees in Canada and in North America."
Award Winning Service
Select routes will feature wide-body aircraft with Air Canada Signature Class, with lie flat seating, and Premium Economy. Seats in all cabins are available for purchase now at aircanada.com, via the Air Canada App, Air Canada's Contact Centres, and travel agents.
Air Canada's onboard services on flights greater than two hours feature new Economy Class Bistro selections, including products by Canadian brands and partners, such as meals inspired by celebrated Montreal Chef Jerome Ferrer.
All customers can collect and redeem points through Aeroplan, Canada's leading loyalty program, when travelling with Air Canada, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounges, priority boarding and other benefits.
New Transborder and Domestic Routes
Flight
From
To
Frequency
Start Date
AC 799
Toronto
Salt Lake City
Thu, Sat, Sun
02 JUN
AC 8567
AC 8569
Montreal
Atlanta
Double Daily
01 JUN
AC 8581
AC 8583
Montreal
Detroit
Double Daily
01 JUN
AC 1062
Vancouver
Austin
Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun
01 JUN
AC 7900
Montreal
Gander
Daily
25 JUN
AC 362
Vancouver
Halifax
Mon, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun
01 MAY
AC 8453
Calgary
Fort St. John
Daily
01 MAY
Returning and Previously Announced New Routes
Flight
From
To
Frequency
Start Date
AC 8680
AC 8682
Toronto
Baltimore
Double Daily
15 MAY
AC 8745
AC 8747
Toronto
Charlotte
Double Daily
01 MAY
AC 8705
AC 8707
Toronto
Cincinnati
Double Daily
01 MAY
AC 8895
AC 8897
Toronto
Indianapolis
Double Daily
15 MAY
AC 513
Toronto
Portland
Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri
27 JUN
AC 8795
AC 8797
Toronto
St. Louis
Double Daily
07 MAY
AC 8590
Toronto
Hartford
Daily
01 JUN
AC 8917
Toronto
Milwaukee
Daily
01 JUL
AC 8677
Toronto
New Orleans
Daily
01 JUL
AC 8865
Toronto
Kansas City
Daily
01 JUL
AC 1941
Toronto
Fort McMurray
Tues, Thu, Sat
03 MAY
AC 1975
Toronto
Nanaimo
Mon, Wed, Fri
29 JUN
AC 8410
Toronto
Gander
Daily
01 JUN
AC 8791
Montreal
Pittsburgh
Daily
01 JUN
AC 8735
Montreal
Raleigh
Daily
01 JUN
AC 8759
Montreal
Baltimore
Daily
01 JUN
AC 8771
Montreal
Nashville
Thu, Fri, Sat
02 JUN
AC 1285
Montreal
Phoenix
Tue, Sat
03 MAY
AC 527
Montreal
San Diego
Wed, Fri, Sun
20 MAY
AC 515
Montreal
Seattle
Daily
31 MAY
AC 1685
Montreal
Victoria
Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat
03 JUN
AC 8543
Montreal
Regina
Daily
01 MAY
AC 8545
Montreal
Saskatoon
Daily
01 MAY
AC 532
Vancouver
Boston
Daily
04 JUN
AC 8596
Vancouver
Sacramento
Daily
01 JUN
AC 539
Vancouver
Anchorage
Daily
07 MAY
AC 8482
Vancouver
Yellowknife
Daily
01 JUN
AC 1870
Vancouver
Quebec
Mon, Wed, Fri
02 MAY
AC 8869
Ottawa
Washington-Reagan
Daily
01 MAY
AC 8109
Ottawa
Winnipeg
Daily
01 JUN
AC 8182
Ottawa
Charlottetown
Daily
01 JUN
AC 8098
Ottawa
Quebec City
Daily
01 JUN
AC 7701
AC 7705
AC 7709
AC 7711
Ottawa
Toronto Island
Up to 4 times Daily
01 MAY
AC 8661
Halifax
Boston
Daily
24 JUN
AC 8549
Halifax
Goose Bay
Daily
30 APR
AC 584
Calgary
New York-Newark
Daily
01 MAY
AC 392
Calgary
Halifax
Daily
30 APR
AC 1872
Calgary
Quebec
Tue, Thu, Sat, Sun
01 MAY
AC 8289
Calgary
Castlegar
Daily
01 MAY
AC 8563
Edmonton
San Francisco
Daily
01 MAY
AC 8113
Edmonton
Yellowknife
Daily
01 JUN
Air Canada may continue to adjust its schedule as more opportunities arise or based on COVID-19's trajectory and the further easing of government travel restrictions.
Travel Policy: Book with confidence
Air Canada's new refund policy is applicable to all tickets purchased. It offers customers the option of a full refund to the original form of payment, an Air Canada Travel Voucher or the equivalent value in Aeroplan Points with a 65% bonus should the airline cancel or reschedule a flight by more than three hours.
To book your next trip and for most updated schedule, visit aircanada.com.
Travelling internationally? Visit our Travel Ready Hub for the latest government entry requirements. Customers are responsible for ensuring they meet all government entry requirements, including holding the correct travel documents, visas, any required health certificates, and all other eligibility requirements for any flights they purchase. Government requirements may change with little notice.
About Air Canada
Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking from the independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which in 2021 also named Air Canada as having the Best Airline Staff in North America, Best Airline Staff in Canada, Best Business Class Lounge in North America, as well as an Excellence award for its handling of COVID-19. Also in 2021, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the third straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.
