Student Loan Planner Has Advised $1 Out of Every $1,000 of Student Debt in the U.S.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Student Loan Planner announced that it has now personally advised on over $1.7 billion in student loan debt, equal to $1 out of every $1,000 of the student debt currently held in the country. According to the most recent student debt statistics, there are currently 45 million borrowers who collectively owe more than $1.7 trillion in debt.

Student Loan Planner Logo (PRNewswire)

Student Loan Planner's team of consultants, all of whom hold either the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®), or Certified Student Loan Professional (CSLP®) designations, have advised more than 7,200 borrowers with its paid consulting service since 2016. Founded by Travis Hornsby, CFA, Student Loan Planner has also helped millions of student loan borrowers who have utilized the company's free tools and resources.

While the COVID-19 relief efforts for federal student loans have helped millions of borrowers, many are still struggling and seeking answers on how to manage their student loan debt.

"Folks that say that you should never pay for student loan advice have never waited on hold with their loan servicer for two hours. We pair up borrowers crushed with student loan anxiety with financial planning professionals that have deep expertise in student loan repayment strategies. Whether you need to treat your student loans as an income tax or refinance to a lower interest rate to get out of debt sooner, we're experts at removing the psychological burden of student loans for those with the largest balances." - Travis Hornsby, CFA and Founder of Student Loan Planner.

About Student Loan Planner: Student Loan Planner is the nation's largest student loan coaching company that offers a flat fee student loan consult for borrowers with $20K to $1M in student loans. Student Loan Planner is known for offering the best student loan refinancing deals and helping student loan borrowers learn the most up-to-date, need-to-know answers to their biggest student loan concerns via their free resources and student loan tools. Visit www.studentloanplanner.com to learn more.

