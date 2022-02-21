The POTUS TRUMP NFT Collection is Available on USAmemorabilia.com

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The POTUS TRUMP NFT Collection, celebrating the Trump Presidency, is available today on USAmemorabilia.com, and is powered by Parler.

The POTUS TRUMP Collection (PRNewswire)

The POTUS TRUMP NFT Collection consists of 10 original pieces of digital artwork, highlighting iconic moments from President Trump's Administration, such as the Fourth of July visit to Mount Rushmore and Christmas at the White House. The limited-edition collection is comprised of 10,000 NFTs and is tiered into platinum and gold levels.

Collectors will enjoy an element of surprise, as the artwork of each NFT is revealed only after purchase. Of course, collectors can make multiple purchases to own the entire POTUS TRUMP Collection.

The Former First Lady, Mrs. Melania Trump, provided creative direction for the POTUS TRUMP NFT Collection. Mrs. Trump stated, "I am proud to expand upon my NFT platform and am honored to be able to recognize important moments in our Nation's history. I look forward to collaborating with others to offer truly special, authentic parts of US history."

As an expansion of Mrs. Trump's NFT platform, USAmemorabilia.com provides history fans the ability to purchase patriotic-themed collectibles with immutable provenance, permanently recorded on the blockchain. USAmemorabilia.com will release digital collectibles that regularly highlight historical moments, notable patriots, national holidays, important monuments, and landmarks.

The POTUS TRUMP NFT Collection of NFTs will be available for purchase on February 21 at 9:00 am (EST). Each NFT within the collection will cost $50. The USA Memorabilia NFT platform utilizes the Solana blockchain protocol.

The POTUS TRUMP NFT COLLECTION includes:

45 Mount Rushmore Platinum (edition of 1,000)

45 Mount Rushmore Gold (edition of 1,500)

45 Liberty Platinum (edition of 1,250)

45 Liberty Gold (edition of 1,750)

45 White House Platinum (edition of 750)

45 White House Gold (edition of 1,500)

45 Air Force One Platinum (edition of 500)

45 Air Force One Gold (edition of 1,000)

45 First Lady Platinum (edition of 250)

45 First Lady Gold (edition of 500)

