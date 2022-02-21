InventHelp Presents Movie Storage Device (ORD-2915)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was watching TV with my wife one night and the internet went out while we were streaming TV," said the inventor from St. Cloud, Fla. "We started to watch DVD's and I thought there had to be a better way to watch movies."

He invented the patent-pending MOVIE PLAYER which fulfills the need for an electronic entertainment appliance that is solely dedicated to digital storage and playback of movies. This invention allows people to access and watch movies even when cable/satellite televisions, streaming video and Wi-Fi services were not available. Additionally, it provides a more convenient alternative to watch movies and allows individuals to watch movies without the hassle of handling DVD's.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ORD-2915, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

