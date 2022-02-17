Norfolk Southern to present at Citi's 2022 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) President Alan H. Shaw and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark R. George will make a presentation at Citi's 2022 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference. Details on joining the presentation follow below.

Norfolk Southern Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Norfolk Southern Corporation) (PRNewswire)

What: Citi's 2022 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

When: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 10:30 a.m. ET

Where: Via Webcast – https://kvgo.com/citi-2022-industrials/norfolk-southern-corp-feb

The presentation will be posted at www.norfolksouthern.com on the Investors page.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies, moving the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Norfolk Southern connects customers to markets and communities to economic opportunity, with safe, reliable, and cost-effective shipping solutions. The company's service area includes 22 states and the District of Columbia, every major container port in the eastern United States, and a majority of the U.S. population and manufacturing base.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation