Wynn Resorts Achieves Top Rankings on Forbes America's Best Employers List 2022 and U.S. News & World Report's Best Hotels in the U.S.A. The luxury resort company was also recently honored on FORTUNE'S Most Admired Companies List

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Resorts was recently recognized as one of Forbes America's Best Employers 2022, ranking within the Top 5 companies in the Travel and Leisure category. The Company rose an impressive 123 spots on the list from the prior year.

Forbes and Statista selected the America's Best Employers List through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of 60,000 U.S. employees working for companies with at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Furthermore, in a series of statements surrounding work-related topics, employees were asked to give their opinions on topics such as working conditions, salary, potential for development and company image.

"We're pleased to again be included on Forbes America's Best Employers list," said Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts. "Our employees take complete ownership of creating the best guest experience. This creates an environment in which every team member acts as a proprietor of the Company. It is a unique aspect of our culture and it's a key element in our success."

Wynn's commitment to people, community and the planet positions the Company as a leading force in the hotel industry. Wynn Resorts is guided by a set of cores values that are embodied by the following concepts:

Service-Driven – foster a culture of respect, gratitude and meticulous attention to detail

Excellence – singular focus on being the best that celebrates the inherit connection between employee and guest, company and community

Artistry – providing a collection of guest experiences that prize artistry and championship craftsmanship, resulting in Wynn Resorts being ranked as a top hotel company in the world

Progressive – commitment to innovation that enables the Company to continue evolving what it means to create and operate world-class resort destinations

The Company remains committed to not only creating a five-star experience but fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce, furthering social impact initiatives in the community, and being a corporate steward of the environment by utilizing and responsibly sourcing energy and materials.

For more information on methodology and to view the complete list of Forbes America's Best Employers, please visit:

https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-large-employers/?sh=308448d87b66

Wynn Las Vegas and Encore have also secured a Gold Badge on the 2022 U.S. News & World Report's Best Hotels list, ranking among the top 10 hotels in the country. The Company's ranking surpassed all other casino resort operators.

The U.S. News & World Report travel rankings are based on an analysis of expert and user opinions and defines luxury hotels as those that consistently receive a 4-, 4.5 or 5-star "hotel class" rating. Each hotel's place in the rankings considers the opinion of published travel experts and the overall customer satisfaction expressed in online guest reviews provided under license by TripAdvisor. The highest-ranking hotels are typically those that both experts and users recognize for their exceptional quality.

For more information on methodology and to view the complete list of U.S. News & World Report's Best Hotels, please visit:

https://travel.usnews.com/hotels/

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (Nasdaq: WYNN) is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol WYNN and is part of the S&P 500 Index. Wynn Resorts owns and operates Wynn Las Vegas (wynnlasvegas.com), Encore Boston Harbor (encorebostonharbor.com), Wynn Macau (wynnmacau.com), and Wynn Palace, Cotai (wynnpalace.com).

Wynn and Encore Las Vegas feature two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas, approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 22 dining experiences featuring signature chefs and 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 560,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 160,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities. Wynn Las Vegas recently unveiled the new Wynn Golf Club and 18-hole, 129-acre championship golf course, and in February 2020 debuted a 430,000-square-foot meeting and convention space expansion powered by 100 percent renewable energy.

Encore Boston Harbor is a luxury resort destination featuring a 210,000 square foot casino, 671 hotel rooms, an ultra-premium spa, specialty retail, 16 dining and lounge venues, and approximately 71,000 square feet of state-of-the-art ballroom and meeting spaces. Situated on the waterfront along the Mystic River in Everett, Massachusetts, the resort has created a six-acre public park and Harborwalk along the shoreline. It is the largest private, single-phase development in the history of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Wynn Macau is a luxury hotel and casino resort located in the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China with two luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,010 spacious rooms and suites, approximately 252,000 square feet of casino space, 12 food and beverage outlets, approximately 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 59,000 square feet of retail space, and recreation and leisure facilities including two opulent spas, a salon and a rotunda show.

Wynn Palace is a luxury integrated resort in Macau. Designed as a floral-themed destination, it boasts 1,706 exquisite rooms, suites and villas, approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, 14 food and beverage outlets, approximately 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 106,000 square feet of designer retail, SkyCabs that traverse an eight-acre Performance Lake, an extensive collection of rare art, a lush spa, salon and recreation and leisure facilities.

Contact:

Deanna Pettit

702-770-2120

deanna.pettit@wynnlasvegas.com

Nicole Munoz

702-770-2120

nicole.munoz@wynnlasvegas.com

