Ford O'Brien LLP Announces Name Change, New Headquarters, Market Expansion

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ford O'Brien LLP, a white-collar defense and commercial and cryptocurrency litigation boutique headquartered in New York City, is proud to announce that the firm has changed its name to Ford O'Brien Landy LLP, acknowledging the significant contributions of firm partner, Robert Landy.

Due to the firm's continued growth, Ford O'Brien Landy LLP has now opened new headquarters at 275 Madison Avenue.

Over the past six and half years, Ford O'Brien Landy LLP has gained international recognition for its representation of clients in commercial disputes, securities litigation, white collar criminal defense, and regulatory investigations, throughout all stages of litigation/arbitration and appeals. As part of its inception, the firm dedicated itself to vigorously advocating on behalf of clients with strategic, thoughtful counsel to achieve successful outcomes in and out of the courts by using both traditional and creative strategies that focus on their clients' business and personal objectives.

"Adam Ford and I founded this firm because we were confident in our abilities to provide a unique partnership with our clients in order to gain the very best counsel," said Kevin O'Brien, Partner at Ford O'Brien Landy LLP. "Rob joined our firm just weeks after its inception. Along with Adam and I, Rob has been a key architect of the firm we've built over the past six years ."

Due to the firm's continued growth, Ford O'Brien Landy LLP has now opened new headquarters at 275 Madison Avenue, having recently signed a 10-year lease for the full the 24th floor. The firm also recently announced it has opened a new office in Austin, Texas. The Austin office will provide the presence to support Austin's Technology and and DeFi industries, as well as provide a southern presence throughout Texas and the surrounding region.

"I am excited and proud to continue playing an integral part in the continued growth of the firm, in both New York City and Austin," said Rob Landy, Partner at Ford O'Brien Landy LLP, "I look forward to continuing to strengthen our presence and providing top-notch counsel to all existing and future clients."

