Elite World Group Chairman Silvio Scaglia announces retaining attorney Lanny J. Davis as legal advisor to correct the record from false and misleading public accusations Julia Haart has made against him Davis asserts that "the facts will prevail - Mr. Scaglia had the right to fire Ms. Haart for her alleged illegal "misappropriation" of funds and overspending"

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvio Scaglia, well-known global tech entrepreneur who was featured on the cover of 200 Forbes Global leaders and is currently chairman of Freedom Holdings Inc. and a renowned talent management company, Elite World Group, announced today that he had retained as his legal advisor Lanny J. Davis, a Washington D.C. lawyer who has an international reputation as a legal-media specialist.

Mr. Davis, a co-founding partner of the Washington D.C. law firm, Davis Goldberg Galper PLLC, a co-owned leading tech and PR firm, Trident DMG PLLC, will be advising Mr. Scaglia on various matters in litigation and in contention with Julia Haart. Mr. Scaglia recently filed for divorce from Ms. Haart after Ms. Haart filed a few days earlier.

On February 10, Mr. Scaglia filed a lawsuit in NY State Supreme Court in Manhattan alleging that Ms. Haart had been given notice of termination for cause, due to failed performance and excessive and unjustified spending, including for improper personal belongings and lifestyle.

One day after she received the notice of termination letter dated February 7, the very next day, on February 8, Ms. Haart – without notice or authorization – improperly caused $850,000 cash to be transferred by a wire from the account of the parent company of Elite World Group, Freedom Holdings Inc., to her own personally-owned company.

In the February 10 NY State Supreme Court lawsuit, the legal filing alleged that an unauthorized transfer by Ms. Haart of $850,000 cash was "illegal" and constituted a "misappropriation" of company funds.

Davis noted that those two words together may fairly be interpreted to mean "possible criminal conduct that might justify a criminal investigation and action against Ms. Haart."

"I am an attorney who knows that the only thing that matters are facts and the law, which must be determined under our system by the court after due process has occurred," Davis added.

