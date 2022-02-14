CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Redwire Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 15, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Redwire Corporation f/k/a/ Genesis Park Acquisition Corp ("Redwire") (NYSE: RDW) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between August 11, 2021 and November 14, 2021.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Redwire, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Redwire includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were accounting issues at one of Redwire's subunits; (2) as a result, there were additional material weaknesses in Redwire's internal control over financial reporting; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: February 15, 2022

Aggrieved Redwire investors only have until February 15, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

