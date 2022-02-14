CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Instadose Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 28, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Instadose Pharma Corp. f/k/a Mikrocoze, Inc. ("Instadose") (OTC Other: INSD) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between December 8, 2020 and November 24, 2021.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Instadose, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Instadose includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Instadose had performed inadequate due diligence into the business combination with Instadose Canada and/or ignored significant red flags associated with Instadose Canada; (ii) Instadose's internal controls and policies were inadequate to detect and/or prevent impermissible trading activity by control persons of the Company; (iii) the foregoing subjected Instadose to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: February 28, 2022

Aggrieved Instadose investors only have until February 28, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

