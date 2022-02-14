AO Eyewear Relaunches with Historic Styles and an Eye on the Future

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The long awaited brand relaunch of AO Eyewear is here! As the oldest optical company in the U.S., American Optical has long been known for their innovation, quality, and iconic sunwear. The relaunched collection celebrates AO's most impactful styles - the Original PilotTM, the General, and the Saratoga.

JFK wears the famed AO Eyewear Saratoga sunglasses on a visit to Fort Bragg. Photo by Cecil Stoughton, courtesy of the JFK Library. (PRNewswire)

American Optical's heritage dates back to 1883 and boasts impressive manufacturing innovations, as well as celebrated moments in American history.

AO pioneered the design and manufacturing of sunglasses for American military pilots, inventing the world's first aviator style sunglasses.

The Original Pilot TM was the first pair of sunglasses to land on the moon, worn by the entire Apollo 11 crew, and is currently on display at the Smithsonian.

The Saratoga was widely photographed on JFK and known to be one of his favorite sunglass styles.

American Optical continues to be made in America, using only the finest globally sourced materials. The three re-released signature AO styles, in combination with the brand's first new styles in decades, offer a range of modern looks that celebrate classic American design. Committed to looking after American Optical's heritage and reputation for quality, AO will continue to offer a suite of top-of-the-line lenses to suit all consumers, from lightweight nylon to optically pure glass, with polarization upgrades available. All lenses will feature a backside anti-reflective coating and an oleophobic smudge-proof coating.

"We don't just want to make eyewear in America. We want to make truly American eyewear." - Scott Shapiro

American Optical has always been known for their careful craft and innovation in the industry. A refreshed AO Eyewear website is now ready to reconnect longtime fans and introduce the brand to a new generation of American style connoisseurs. All styles are available for purchase at aoeyewear.com with an MSRP starting at $194.

ABOUT AO EYEWEAR

Known for its heritage and quality, American Optical's eyewear division pioneered eyewear design and manufacturing in the US. As the first sunglasses on the moon and a favorite of JFK, AO's history is American history. AO Eyewear is as committed as its original founders to producing the highest quality, innovative, American-made eyewear products that withstand the test of time.

www.aoeyewear.com (PRNewswire)

