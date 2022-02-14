72% of people still prefer in-person conferences - Vacayz collaborates with event organizers to ease attendees back into travel

NEW YORK , Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past two years, international travel has been a global issue dramatically affecting the worldwide event industry. The pandemic has created a new reality that, for most people in the industry, feels like the world has stopped in its tracks.

However, according to a survey conducted by Promo Leaf , 72% of people still prefer in-person conferences. Mostly due to the fact that networking opportunities haven't been as effective in virtual and hybrid settings. For example, the 2022 CES Las Vegas tech convention has an estimated 2,200 exhibitors in attendance. These numbers will only increase as the year progresses and we shift back from virtual to in-person.

In a 2022 forecast by Bizbash , experts predict that event organizers will be experimenting with new engaging ways to provide innovative solutions for new and returning attendees, including personalized experiences and better accommodation opportunities.

Vacayz , a technology company on the intersection between finance and travel, provides a much-needed solution leading the way of these new approaches.

Vacayz created a unique, multilayered product that allows small and medium businesses to get low rates with corporate benefits at any hotel worldwide. By booking through Vacayz, travelers also get the flexibility to reschedule or cancel their bookings at no extra cost. A must-have for event-goers in times of great unpredictability.

Event organizers, who want their attendees to get the most out of their events, constantly feel the pressure of finding more personalized, better experiences. For them, Vacayz is a handy solution.

In the past, organizers signed deals with two to three hotels in the event area, but these hotels filled up quickly and haven't always appealed to smaller companies. By partnering with Vacayz, organizers can give attendees more choices at much lower rates - up to 40% off!

Vacayz helps event organizers bring down barriers to event attendance, giving goers the confidence they need to book hotel rooms and travel. It's just the kind of out-of-the-box thinking organizers are looking for to get them back to business. As attendees, knowing organizers are pushing boundaries and playing by a new set of rules is very exciting.

Cybertech at a special rate click here . To book your accommodations forat a special rate

View original content:

SOURCE Vacayz