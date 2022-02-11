MayaMD & LG Electronics Offer New AI Healthcare at Home Program Via Smart TV "This new channel makes healthcare much more accessible and convenient solving a critical need today," Dr. Vipindas Chengat, founder of MayaMD.

BOSTON and LAS VEGAS, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MayaMD, one of LG NOVA's Proto Challenge first winners, will offer its AI health assistant via LG Smart TVs, creating an exciting new opportunity in the fast-growing home healthcare market. This partnership between MayaMD and LG Electronics kicked off last month at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, and is open to interested healthcare providers.

Multiple studies have shown that home healthcare solutions offer patients and providers more convenient and less costly care options. These findings have become all the more relevant during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced many patients to delay necessary care. This new offering from MayaMD and LG Electronics allows patients and providers the ability to collaborate at a distance without missing a beat.

Initial pilots will integrate MayaMD's state of the art conversational AI health assistant with LG Smart TVs in order to provide care to patients with heart disease. The objective of these pilots will be to measure the impact of this technology on patient engagement and health outcomes. According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death for adults in the US, accounting for 650,000 deaths annually. Since adults with heart disease tend to be more sedentary, and over 70% of adults spend 3+ hours per day using a smart TV, it makes sense that patient engagement would increase via this new delivery channel.

"There is so much room for growth here, and we welcome healthcare providers that want to take part in this exciting journey. First come, first serve!", says Dr. Vipindas Chengat, cofounder of MayaMD. A recent study in a peer-reviewed medical journal with researchers and medical faculty from the University of Michigan, UCLA, and University of Utah found that MayaMD's AI health assistant performed at par or better than individual clinicians when providing triage advice, illustrating just how powerful AI can be.

"We are grateful for the support from LG and encourage providers to reach out to us if interested in participating. This is a phenomenal opportunity," Christian Habermann, cofounder & CMO.

About MayaMD

MayaMD creates digital tools powered by AI to deliver relevant health and medical information for patients, insurers and providers. Visit www.mayamd.ai to learn more.

MayaMD logo (PRNewsfoto/MayaMD) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MayaMD