BRIGHT Closes $600K In New Financing, Bringing Total Fundraise to $4M

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BRIGHT , a New York-based consumer healthtech company focused on beating Alzheimer's disease, raised $600K with participation from New York-based business leader Terry Moore and Silicon Valley entrepreneur Charles Huang. Today's financing announcement comes as BRIGHT is participating in the Techstars Future of Longevity program, in partnership with Pivotal Ventures, to slingshot continued growth and expansion.

The fundraise also comes one week after research announcing the positive effects of 40Hz light therapy in Alzheimer's patients to improve sleep, reduce brain atrophy and boost memory – the experience BRIGHT seamlessly integrates into people's lives – was presented by Dr. Li-Huei Tsai at a recent TED Conference .

With this funding, BRIGHT will build on its success making 40Hz lights universally available without a doctor's prescription. BRIGHT will expand its product offering and form partnerships helping to establish a world where this much-needed, science-based solution for cognitive health is the norm, not the exception for aging adults.

"When my wife was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, we were devastated. There is no known cure for Alzheimer's, but research indicates that 40Hz therapy could slow the progression of the disease. That research is the inspiration for BEACON40. I originally invested in BRIGHT because I understand that families battling cognitive decline are running a race against time. I continue to support BRIGHT because we're bringing hope and help to families who need it now."

Prior funding for BRIGHT also included Moore and Huang, Ario Keshani, Martin Medicus, Kim and Tom Athan, Slava Kuznetsov, Ron Rothman, Larry Meehan, Katya Sverdlov, and Techstars.

Founded in 2018, BRIGHT brought BEACON40 to market, helping more than 5,000 families live more engaged lives with better sleep, improved focus and attention. Unlike 40Hz solutions being developed for research, BRIGHT products are universally available to families today without a prescription. BRIGHT is a leader in smart home technology for seniors. BEACON40 lights can be configured with multiple, synchronized lights and have personalized settings to deliver passive light therapy while users go about their daily routines.

"Investors are paying more attention to the Silver Tsunami. There are 73.4 million baby boomers in the U.S. alone who are close to or already in retirement years. Three out of four adults over 50 plan to stay in their homes as they age. With COVID, that number is on the rise. New easy-to-use, impactful home healthtech solutions are critical now more than ever. Beacon40 is beautifully designed and takes only seconds to set up. This is a healthtech solution that is a pleasure to use everyday."

BRIGHT is led by a team of three female founders, Wendy Bronfin , CEO, Irina Tanenbaum , COO, and Veronica Price , CKO.

"This financing allows us to continue to develop new, needed solutions for the aging population and individuals who want to prevent Alzheimer's disease. Riding the wave of the past years' successful growth, we are ready to stride toward the future we imagined when we founded BRIGHT – a future without Alzheimer's."

"It's exciting to work with healthtech innovators like Wendy and the BRIGHT team, who are providing incredible new solutions for memory care. More than 50% of seniors over the age of 65 report experiencing forgetfulness and all of them are worried about cognitive decline. I see a huge and growing opportunity to bring user-friendly technology into senior communities – and I see BRIGHT leading the way."

BRIGHT fast-tracks scientific research, taking it out of the lab to create wellness routines for enhanced brain health for consumers. The BRIGHT team are seasoned product developers, technologists, and neurobiologists determined to harness the power of science to beat Alzheimer's disease and prevent cognitive decline. https://getmebright.com

