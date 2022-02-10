Hyundai Partners with Lurie Children's Hospital to Promote Child Passenger Safety

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America today announced a partnership with Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago in support of its Buckle Up Child Passenger Safety Program (CPS). Hyundai's donation will assist in creating consumer educational events that include car seat safety inspections and free car seat distributions to low-income areas.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, motor vehicle injuries are the leading cause of death for Americans under 30. Properly buckling children into age and size appropriate seats can reduce risk of serious and fatal injuries by 80 percent. Education about passenger safety practices is crucial to prevention, as an estimated 46 percent of car seats and booster seats are installed incorrectly or improperly used.

"Hyundai recognizes the importance of educating consumers on the proper use of child booster and safety seats," said Brian Latouf, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "We will continue to do our part in creating technologies and systems that help protect drivers, passengers and others on the road, while partnering with leaders in educational safety programs."

During the upcoming events, nationally certified child passenger safety technicians will inspect car seats for expiration, manufacturer recalls, and/or proper fit of the seat for the child. Families will receive a free replacement car seat, if needed.

"At Lurie Children's, we've seen an increase in requests for our passenger safety resources in the communities we serve," said Amy Hill, MS, Director of Unintentional Injury Prevention Programs at Lurie Children's. "This generous gift from Hyundai will help us meet those needs and educate parents and families about the simple steps they can take to improve their safety."

Hyundai Motor America previously announced a partnership with Children's Hospital LA (CHLA) to host car seat safety inspections and child passenger safety educator workshops to help save lives while promoting safe travel in automobiles.

Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago provides superior pediatric care in a setting that offers the latest benefits and innovations in medical technology, research and family-friendly design. As the largest pediatric provider in the region with a 139-year legacy of excellence, kids and their families are at the center of all we do. www.luriechildrens.org

The Buckle Up Child Passenger Safety (CPS) Program strives to reduce the number of motor vehicle related injuries and fatalities among children in Chicago through community education and behavior change. Through monthly car seat workshops and car seat inspection stations as well as a network of over 15 community partners, the Buckle Up Program provides car seat education, car seat installation assistance, and low-cost car seats to at-risk families. Buckle Up Program | Lurie Children's (luriechildrens.org)

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

