FORBES RECOGNIZES BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP ON LIST OF AMERICA'S BEST EMPLOYERS FOR THE THIRD CONSECUTIVE TIME

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW), a leading multi-generational brand appealing to a wide array of consumers who enjoy the fun of making their own furry friends, has been recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best Employers 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced today and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

Build-A-Bear(R) is a global brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to add a little more heart to life. (PRNewsfoto/Build-A-Bear Workshop) (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to again be recognized as a top employer by Forbes. Our passionate associates are the heart of our brand and their dedication to providing exceptional experiences for our guests, suppliers and other partners has been instrumental in the growth of our business," said Sharon Price John, Build-A-Bear President and Chief Executive Officer. "This is especially meaningful as we kick off our 25th anniversary year of celebration. I am very proud of our organization and I want to thank our associates who live our core values and mission to "add a little more heart to life" each day. As we receive this honor, it is an opportunity to celebrate the strength of our culture and the ongoing efforts of our team to remain highly engaged and innovative."

Forbes and Statista selected America's Best Employers 2022 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 60,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. Across 25 industry sectors, 1,000 employers have been awarded, 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

ABOUT BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. (NYSE: BBW)

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on www.buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder" as well as the new "Bear Builder 3D Workshop". In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Build-A-Bear Workshop