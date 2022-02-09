Terran Orbital Announces Virtual Investor Day February 17, 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terran Orbital Corporation ("Terran Orbital") today announced that Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell, Chief Financial Officer Gary Hobart, and other members of management will host a virtual Investor Day at 11:00 am EST on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

A link to the webcast will be available on Terran Orbital's Investor Relations website: www.terranorbital.com/investors. A replay will be available following the event.

Terran Orbital has previously announced that it entered in a business combination agreement with Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TWNT), ("Tailwind Two"), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), pursuant to which Terran Orbital will combine with Tailwind Two.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading vertically integrated provider of end-to-end satellite solutions. Terran Orbital combines satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations and in-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil and commercial customers. In addition, Terran Orbital is developing the world's largest, most advanced NextGen Earth Observation constellation to provide persistent, real-time earth imagery. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

About Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp.

Tailwind Two is a blank check company "for founders, by founders" – formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more founder-led businesses in a sector being disrupted by technological change. Tailwind Two's management team and directors have invested extensively in founder-run businesses, with notable success in the space industry. Tailwind Two is led by Chairman Philip Krim and Co-Chief Executive Officers Chris Hollod and Matt Eby. In addition to the members of its management team and board of directors, Tailwind Two has assembled an Advisory Board that will help position Tailwind Two as the value-add partner of choice for today's leading entrepreneurs.

CONTACTS:

pr@terranorbital.com

949-294-1164

