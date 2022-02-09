Synthetic Biologics to Present at 2022 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: SYN), a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the 2022 BIO CEO & Investor Conference being held February 14-17, 2022. The conference will be conducted as a hybrid event at the New York Marriott Marquis and virtually.

Steven Shallcross, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Synthetic Biologics is scheduled to present on Tuesday February 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. Management will also be available to participate in 1x1 meetings with qualified investors throughout the conference. Synthetic's presentation will be made available on their website at https://ir.syntheticbiologics.com/.

About Synthetic Biologics, Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: SYN) is diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The Company recently announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire VCN Biosciences, S.L. (VCN), which is developing a new oncolytic adenovirus (OV) platform designed for intravenous (IV) delivery to trigger tumor cell death and promote immune cell infiltration into tumors. The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2022, and is subject to, among other things, the approval by the Spanish government of the Company's acquisition of VCN under Spain's Foreign Investment Act and other customary closing conditions. In addition, the Company's lead candidates are: (1) SYN-004 (ribaxamase) which is designed to degrade certain commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics within the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to prevent (a) microbiome damage, (b) Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI), (c) overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, (d) the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and (e) acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) recipients, and (2) SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation of the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase (IAP) produced under cGMP conditions and intended to treat both local GI and systemic diseases. For more information, please visit Synthetic Biologics' website at www.syntheticbiologics.com.

