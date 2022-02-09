Dairy Free Pizza, New Haven Style Slices and Pineapple Toppings Are Having A Moment

Slice Reveals Most Popular Pizza Style In Every State, Fastest Growing Trends In Pizza, and More Ahead of National Pizza Day

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Slice, the digital transformation platform powering America's largest network of pizzerias, is celebrating National Pizza Day today by releasing their annual report of data, trends, and insights highlighting what pizza lovers are eating across the U.S.. The data comes from 18,000 independent pizzerias across all 50 states. A full breakdown can be found at sliceoftheunion.com.

"We looked at millions of orders over the past year to share our insights with pizza makers and pizza eaters alike," says Slice CEO and Founder, Ilir Sela. "Slice is proud to leverage our tools, and data to give independent pizzerias a look at the 2022 trends to come that will ultimately inform their menus and help them serve more customers fulfilling our mission to keep local thriving."

Findings include:

The Fastest Growing Trends In 2021: 1) Dairy-Free Pizza – 333% more orders, 2) New Haven Style – 163% more orders, 3) Pineapple Pizza — 76% more orders

Most popular dates to order pizza in 2021: 1) Superbowl, 2) Halloween, 3) Thanksgiving Eve, 4) New Year's Eve

6pm was the most popular time to order

Friday was the most popular day of the week

Pepperoni was the most popular topping

French Fries were the most popular side.

The Mona Lisa Pizza from Divino Pizzeria Grill in Pennsylvania , $399.99 was the most expensive pizza

State with the most shops open late: New York

State with the most shops open early: Massachuesetts

Most likely to special request Ranch: West Virginia

Most orders Monday through Thursday: Mississippi

Most orders of salad: California

Most orders of Chicken Wings: Arizona

Most likely to request pineapple topping: Utah

Most likely to add gourmet ingredients: New Jersey

Most expensive average order: Nevada

Least expensive average order: Alabama

For more information and the full data set, please visit the dedicated website with the National State of Pizza findings at https://www.sliceoftheunion.com .

ABOUT SLICE:

A 2021 winner of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies Award, Slice empowers over 18,000 independent pizzerias with the modern tools that have allowed major pizza chains to dominate until now. By uniting these small businesses with specialized technology, marketing, data insights, and shared services, all at industry-low flat-rate pricing, Slice enables them to serve their digitally-minded customers and move away from 3rd party apps. Serial tech entrepreneur Ilir Sela started Slice to modernize and support his family's New York City pizzerias. Today, the company partners with restaurants in 3,000 cities and all 50 states, forming the nation's largest pizza network — more than double the U.S. footprint of Domino's. For more information, visit slicelife.com.

