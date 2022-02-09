REALNETWORKS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

SEATTLE, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNetworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNWK), an emerging leader in AI-based software and solutions, today announced its financial results* for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

2021 revenue of $58.2 million , net loss attributable to RealNetworks of $(21.2) million and Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(13.8) million

Continued revenue growth in 2021 for the Company's AI-based businesses with 44% growth in SAFR™ and 14% growth in KONTXT

Strong balance sheet with unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $27.1 million and no debt as of December 31, 2021

Management Commentary

"In 2021, we continued our strategic transformation to an AI/Machine Learning based company and grew SAFR by 44 percent and KONTXT by 14 percent. At the same time, our overall financial performance did not meet our expectations. We have moved to align our AI products and investments with the biggest growth opportunities in front of us," said Rob Glaser, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of RealNetworks.

"Additionally, we brought in an outstanding new leader for our Games business who has hit the ground running. We believe that GameHouse will drive meaningful growth in 2023 and beyond."

Glaser concluded: "Putting it all together, we expect that the growth of our AI initiatives will accelerate in 2022, and that our Games business will do so in 2023. As a result, we believe our company will achieve double digit revenue growth in 2022, excluding Games."

Full Year 2021 Financial Results from Continuing Operations

2021 Revenue was $58.2 million , compared to $68.1 million in the prior year.

Revenue from our key growth initiatives, SAFR and KONTXT, increased 44% and 14%, respectively, compared to the prior year. Collectively, SAFR and KONTXT represented 34% of total Mobile Services revenue in 2021.

2021 net loss from continuing operations attributable to RealNetworks was $(21.2) million , or $(0.48) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(4.8) million , or $(0.13) per diluted share, in the prior year.

2021 Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $(13.8) million compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(8.6) million in the prior year.

At December 31, 2021 , the Company had $27.1 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, compared to $23.9 million at December 31, 2020 .

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results from Continuing Operations

Revenue was $13.4 million , compared to $14.3 million in the prior quarter and $17.6 million in the prior year period.

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to RealNetworks was $(1.8) million , or $(0.04) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(7.7) million , or $(0.16) per diluted share, in the prior quarter and net income of $6.1 million , or $0.16 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $(3.7) million compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(2.7) million in the prior quarter and Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(0.9) million in the prior year period.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter ending March 31, 2022, RealNetworks expects to achieve the following results from continuing operations:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $12.0 million to $14.0 million .

Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of $(5.5) million to $(4.0) million .

Conference Call and Webcast Information

RealNetworks will host a conference call today to review its results and discuss its performance at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (United States) or 1-201-389-0879 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available shortly after the completion of the call, until 11:59 pm ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 13726692.

A live webcast will be available on RealNetworks' Investor Relations site under the Events & Presentations section at http://investor.realnetworks.com and will be archived online upon completion of the conference call.

About RealNetworks

Building on a rich history of digital media expertise and innovation, RealNetworks has created a new generation of products that employ best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance and secure our daily lives. Real's portfolio includes SAFR, the world's premier computer vision platform for live video; KONTXT, an industry leading NLP (Natural Language Processing) platform for text and multi-media analysis; and leveraging its digital media expertise, a mobile games business focused on the large free-to-play segment. For information about all of our products, visit www.realnetworks.com.

About Continuing and Discontinued Operations and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

*This release refers to "continuing" and "discontinued" operations due to the completion of the sale of Napster, RealNetworks' 84%-owned subsidiary, to MelodyVR Group PLC, which closed on December 30, 2020. Effective as of the August 25, 2020 announcement date, Napster has been treated as a discontinued operation for accounting and disclosure purposes; therefore, unless otherwise noted, results presented in this release relate to the continuing operations of RealNetworks, which exclude Napster.

To supplement RealNetworks' consolidated financial information presented in accordance with GAAP in this press release, the company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and contribution margin by reportable segment, which management believes provide investors with useful information.

In the financial tables of our earnings press release, RealNetworks has included reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA and operating income (loss) by reportable segment to contribution margin by reportable segment.

The rationale for management's use of non-GAAP measures is included in the supplementary materials presented with the quarterly earnings materials. Please refer to Exhibit 99.2 ("Information Regarding Non- GAAP Financial Measures") to the company's report on Form 8-K, which is being submitted today to the SEC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to our current expectations regarding our future growth, profitability, and market position, our financial condition and liquidity, our strategic focus and initiatives, product plans, agreements with partners, Scener's current and future activities, and certain remaining contingencies relating to the sale of Napster. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward- looking statements. These statements reflect our expectations as of today, and actual results may differ materially from the results predicted. Factors that could cause actual results for RealNetworks, on a consolidated basis, to differ from the results predicted include: our ability to realize operating efficiencies, growth and other benefits from the implementation of our growth initiatives and restructuring efforts; cash usage and conservation, and the pursuit of additional funding sources; successful monetization of our products and services; competitive risks, including the emergence or growth of competing technologies, products and services; issues with the use of AI; potential outcomes and effects of claims and legal proceedings; risks associated with key customer or strategic relationships and business acquisitions and dispositions; challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions in the global financial markets, including changes in consumer spending and impacts to credit availability, and fluctuations in foreign currencies; volatility of our stock price; material asset impairment; continued declines in subscription revenue; difficulty recruiting and retaining key personnel; regulatory, tax, accounting, and cross-border risks; and risks related to our governance structure. More information about potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results is included in RealNetworks' latest annual report on Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2020, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in other reports and documents filed by RealNetworks from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The preparation of our financial statements and forward- looking financial guidance requires us to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amount of assets and liabilities, and revenues and expenses during the reported period. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates under different assumptions or conditions. RealNetworks assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which are in effect as of their respective dates.

RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)



Quarter Ended December

31,

Year ended December 31,





2021

2020

2021

2020

















(in thousands, except per share data)















Net revenue $ 13,402

$ 17,601

$ 58,183

$ 68,062 Cost of revenue 3,386

4,036

13,756

16,465 Gross profit 10,016

13,565

44,427

51,597















Operating expenses:













Research and development 5,314

5,944

23,132

24,319 Sales and marketing 4,947

5,073

22,520

21,042 General and administrative 4,057

4,068

17,559

17,331 Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability —

(8,400)

(1,040)

(8,600) Restructuring and other charges (1,777)

1,432

3,129

2,529















Total operating expenses 12,541

8,117

65,300

56,621















Operating income (loss) (2,525)

5,448

(20,873)

(5,024)















Other income (expenses):













Interest expense (22)

(8)

(168)

(20) Interest income 7

7

34

38 Gain on forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loan —

—

2,897

— Gain (loss) on equity and other investments, net 1,143

201

(4,927)

111 Other income (expense), net (42)

(227)

2,024

(164)















Total other income (expenses), net 1,086

(27)

(140)

(35)















Net income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (1,439)

5,421

(21,013)

(5,059) Income tax expense (benefit) 346

(551)

479

55















Net income (loss) from continuing operations (1,785)

5,972

(21,492)

(5,114) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (733)

2,260

(733)

(206) Net income (loss) (2,518)

8,232

(22,225)

(5,320) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests of continuing operations —

(88)

(244)

(284) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests of discontinued

operations —

180

—

(184) Net income (loss) attributable to RealNetworks $ (2,518)

$ 8,140

$ (21,981)

$ (4,852)















Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to RealNetworks $ (1,785)

$ 6,060

$ (21,248)

$ (4,830) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to RealNetworks (733)

2,080

(733)

(22) Net income (loss) attributable to RealNetworks $ (2,518)

$ 8,140

$ (21,981)

$ (4,852)















Net income (loss) per share attributable to RealNetworks- Basic:













Continuing operations $ (0.04)

$ 0.16

$ (0.48)

$ (0.13) Discontinued operations (0.01)

0.05

(0.02)

— Net income (loss) per share attributable to RealNetworks- Basic $ (0.05)

$ 0.21

$ (0.50)

$ (0.13)















Net income (loss) per share attributable to RealNetworks- Diluted:













Continuing operations $ (0.04)

$ 0.16

$ (0.48)

$ (0.13) Discontinued operations (0.01)

0.05

(0.02)

— Net income (loss) per share attributable to RealNetworks- Diluted $ (0.05)

$ 0.21

$ (0.50)

$ (0.13)















Shares used to compute basic net loss per share 47,141

38,345

44,277

38,272 Shares used to compute diluted net loss per share 47,141

38,489

44,277

38,272

RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

(in thousands) ASSETS Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,109

$ 23,940 Trade accounts receivable, net 9,556

10,229 Deferred costs, current portion 49

196 Investments 1,755

9,965 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,166

3,480 Total current assets 41,635

47,810







Equipment and software 29,464

30,726 Leasehold improvements 2,750

2,776 Total equipment, software, and leasehold improvements 32,214

33,502 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 30,744

31,631 Net equipment, software, and leasehold improvements 1,470

1,871







Operating lease assets 3,992

7,937 Restricted cash equivalents 1,630

1,630 Other assets 2,878

4,150 Deferred costs, non-current portion —

74 Deferred tax assets, net 727

909 Goodwill 16,976

17,375







Total assets $ 69,308

$ 81,756







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 2,578

$ 2,750 Accrued and other current liabilities 13,286

17,850 Deferred revenue, current portion 2,614

2,122 Total current liabilities 18,478

22,722







Deferred revenue, non-current portion 183

45 Deferred tax liabilities, net 1,132

1,129 Long-term lease liabilities 2,300

6,837 Long-term debt —

2,895 Other long-term liabilities 1,142

2,241







Total liabilities 23,235

35,869







Total shareholders' equity 46,073

46,149







Noncontrolling interests —

(262)







Total equity 46,073

45,887







Total liabilities and equity $ 69,308

$ 81,756

RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



Year ended December 31,

2021

2020

(in thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss from continuing operations $ (21,492)

$ (5,114) Adjustment to reconcile net loss from continuing operations to net cash used in operating

activities:





Depreciation and amortization 749

944 Stock-based compensation 4,224

1,420 (Gain) loss on equity and other investments, net 4,927

(111) Loss on impairment of operating lease assets 2,461

1,055 Gain on release of operating lease liabilities (3,596)

— Deferred income taxes, net 201

(191) Foreign currency (gain) loss (23)

330 Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability (1,040)

(8,600) Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary (1,961)

— Gain on forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loan (2,897)

— Net change in certain operating assets and liabilities 3,406

2,184 Net cash used in operating activities - continuing operations (15,041)

(8,083) Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations —

(2,555) Net cash used in operating activities (15,041)

(10,638) Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of equipment, software, and leasehold improvements (466)

(408) Deconsolidation of subsidiary, net (836)

— Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (1,302)

(408) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - discontinued operations 2,048

(2,160) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 746

(2,568) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of common stock (stock options) 534

— Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock —

10,000 Proceeds from equity offering, net of costs 20,114

— Tax payments from shares withheld upon vesting of restricted stock (186)

(26) Payment of contingent consideration liability (2,500)

— Proceeds from long-term debt —

2,876 Repayments of notes payable and long-term debt —

(3,922) Other financing activities —

2,106 Net cash provided by financing activities - continuing operations 17,962

11,034 Net cash provided by financing activities - discontinued operations —

4,945 Net cash provided by financing activities 17,962

15,979 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (498)

618 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,169

3,391 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 25,570

22,179 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 28,739

$ 25,570

RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited)





2021

2020



YTD

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

YTD

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1



(in thousands) Net Revenue by Segment





































Consumer Media (A)

$ 10,301

$ 2,168

$ 2,763

$ 2,061

$ 3,309

$ 12,581

$ 3,384

$ 2,543

$ 3,159

$ 3,495 Mobile Services (B)

23,788

5,680

5,772

6,356

5,980

26,889

7,338

6,400

6,461

6,690 Games (C)

24,094

5,554

5,797

6,144

6,599

28,592

6,879

7,611

7,465

6,637 Total net revenue

$ 58,183

$ 13,402

$ 14,332

$ 14,561

$ 15,888

$ 68,062

$ 17,601

$ 16,554

$ 17,085

$ 16,822









































Net Revenue by Product







































Consumer Media







































- Software License (D)

$ 5,076

$ 854

$ 1,506

$ 841

$ 1,875

$ 5,957

$ 1,593

$ 642

$ 1,702

$ 2,020 - Subscription Services (E)

3,158

768

779

793

818

3,586

867

892

898

929 - Product Sales (F)

1,306

268

270

330

438

1,301

625

193

261

222 - Advertising & Other (G)

761

278

208

97

178

1,737

299

816

298

324









































Mobile Services







































- Software License (H)

6,397

1,616

1,459

1,931

1,391

5,110

2,376

931

972

831 - Subscription Services (I)

17,391

4,064

4,313

4,425

4,589

21,779

4,962

5,469

5,489

5,859









































Games







































- Subscription Services (J)

9,606

2,286

2,361

2,431

2,528

10,794

2,589

2,705

2,730

2,770 - Product Sales (K)

11,058

2,453

2,612

2,830

3,163

13,879

3,315

3,874

3,712

2,978 - Advertising & Other (L)

3,430

815

824

883

908

3,919

975

1,032

1,023

889



















































































Total net revenue

$ 58,183

$ 13,402

$ 14,332

$ 14,561

$ 15,888

$ 68,062

$ 17,601

$ 16,554

$ 17,085

$ 16,822









































Net Revenue by Geography







































United States

$ 36,494

$ 8,126

$ 9,227

$ 9,209

$ 9,932

$ 43,704

$ 10,893

$ 11,855

$ 10,742

$ 10,214 Rest of world

21,689

5,276

5,105

5,352

5,956

24,358

6,708

4,699

6,343

6,608 Total net revenue

$ 58,183

$ 13,402

$ 14,332

$ 14,561

$ 15,888

$ 68,062

$ 17,601

$ 16,554

$ 17,085

$ 16,822









































Net Revenue by Segment





































(A) The Consumer Media segment primarily includes revenue from the licensing of our portfolio of video codec technologies. Also included is RealPlayer and related products, such as the distribution of third-party software products, advertising on RealPlayer websites, sales of RealPlayer Plus software to consumers, and consumer subscriptions such as RealPlayer Plus and SuperPass. (B) The Mobile Services segment primarily includes revenue from SaaS services and sales of professional services provided to mobile carriers. (C) The Games segment primarily includes revenue from player purchases of in-game virtual goods within our free-to-play games, mobile and PC games, online games subscription services, and advertising on games sites and social network sites. Net Revenue by Product







































(D) Software licensing revenue within Consumer Media includes revenues from licenses of our video codec technologies. (E) Subscriptions revenue within Consumer Media includes revenue from subscriptions such as our RealPlayer Plus and SuperPass offerings. (F) Product sales within Consumer Media includes sales of RealPlayer Plus software to consumers. (G) Advertising & other revenue within Consumer Media includes distribution of third-party software products and advertising on RealPlayer websites. (H) Software license revenue within Mobile Services includes revenue from our facial recognition platform, SAFR, and our integrated RealTimes platform. (I) Subscription services revenue within Mobile Services includes revenue from our messaging products, including Metcalf intercarrier messaging services and KONTXT, as well as ringback tones and related professional services provided to mobile carriers. (J) Subscription services revenue within Games includes revenue from online games subscriptions. (K) Product sales revenue within Games includes revenue from player purchases of in-game virtual goods, retail and wholesale games-related revenue, as well as sales of mobile games. (L) Advertising & other revenue within Games includes advertising on games sites and social network sites.

RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Segment Results of Operations and Reconciliation to non-GAAP Contribution Margin

(Unaudited)





2021

2020 2021

2020



Q4

Q3

Q4

YTD

YTD



(in thousands) Consumer Media









































Net revenue

$ 2,168

$ 2,763

$ 3,384

$ 10,301

$ 12,581 Cost of revenue

423

418

550

1,816

2,273 Gross profit

1,745

2,345

2,834

8,485

10,308





















Gross margin

80%

85%

84%

82%

82%





















Operating expenses

1,399

1,495

2,135

7,427

8,889 Operating income, a GAAP measure

$ 346

$ 850

$ 699

$ 1,058

$ 1,419 Depreciation and amortization

(15)

16

17

22

62





















Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure

$ 331

$ 866

$ 716

$ 1,080

$ 1,481





















Mobile Services









































Net revenue

$ 5,680

$ 5,772

$ 7,338

$ 23,788

$ 26,889 Cost of revenue

1,429

1,282

1,736

5,720

6,725 Gross profit

4,251

4,490

5,602

18,068

20,164





















Gross margin

75%

78%

76%

76%

75%





















Operating expenses

5,932

5,890

5,940

24,299

24,787 Operating loss, a GAAP measure

$ (1,681)

$ (1,400)

$ (338)

$ (6,231)

$ (4,623) Depreciation and amortization

78

80

130

321

418





















Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure

$ (1,603)

$ (1,320)

$ (208)

$ (5,910)

$ (4,205)





















Games









































Net revenue

$ 5,554

$ 5,797

$ 6,879

$ 24,094

$ 28,592 Cost of revenue

1,521

1,414

1,744

6,192

7,451 Gross profit

4,033

4,383

5,135

17,902

21,141





















Gross margin

73%

76%

75%

74%

74%





















Operating expenses

4,672

4,844

4,885

19,463

19,936 Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure

$ (639)

$ (461)

$ 250

$ (1,561)

$ 1,205 Depreciation and amortization

58

78

72

293

347





















Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure

$ (581)

$ (383)

$ 322

$ (1,268)

$ 1,552





















Corporate









































Cost of revenue

$ 13

$ 5

$ 6

$ 28

$ 16 Gross profit

(13)

(5)

(6)

(28)

(16)





















Gross margin

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A





















Operating expenses

538

5,443

(4,843)

14,111

3,009 Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure

$ (551)

$ (5,448)

$ 4,837

$ (14,139)

$ (3,025) Other expense, net

(43)

46

(227)

62

(164) Foreign currency (gain) loss

40

(47)

305

(22)

330 Depreciation and amortization

29

29

28

114

117 Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability

—

—

(8,400)

(1,040)

(8,600) Restructuring and other charges

(1,777)

1,017

1,432

3,129

2,529 Stock-based compensation

435

2,518

327

4,224

1,420





















Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure

$ (1,867)

$ (1,885)

$ (1,698)

$ (7,672)

$ (7,393)

RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Net income (loss) from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure

(Unaudited)





2021

2020 2021

2020



Q4

Q3

Q4

YTD

YTD



(in thousands)





















Reconciliation of GAAP Net income (loss) from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA:

































Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ (1,785)

$ (7,668)

$ 5,972

$ (21,492)

$ (5,114) Income tax expense (benefit)

346

6

(551)

479

55 Interest expense

22

27

8

168

20 Interest income

(7)

(7)

(7)

(34)

(38) (Gain) loss on equity and other investments, net

(1,143)

1,229

(201)

4,927

(111) Foreign currency (gain) loss

40

(47)

305

(22)

330 Depreciation and amortization

149

203

247

749

944 Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability

—

—

(8,400)

(1,040)

(8,600) Gain on forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loan

—

—

—

(2,897)

— Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary

—

—

—

(1,961)

— Restructuring and other charges

(1,777)

1,017

1,432

3,129

2,529 Stock-based compensation

435

2,518

327

4,224

1,420 Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure

$ (3,720)

$ (2,722)

$ (868)

$ (13,770)

$ (8,565)

