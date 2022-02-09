Pure Storage Announces Date and Conference Call Information for Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, today announced it will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 2 at 2:30 p.m. PT to discuss its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended February 6, 2022. This conference call will be held following the release of Pure Storage's financial results.

www.purestorage.com (PRNewsFoto/Pure Storage) (PRNewswire)

Q4 and Full Year FY22 Conference Call Details

A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available at the Pure Storage Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com. A replay will be available following the call on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website or for two weeks at 800-585-8367 (or 416-621-4642 for international callers) with passcode 8379776.

Additionally, Pure is scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences:

Susquehanna Eleventh Annual Technology Conference

Date: Friday, March 4, 2022

Pure Participants: Kevan Krysler, CFO, Rob Lee, VP and CTO, and Sanjot Khurana, VP, Investor Relations and Treasurer

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: Monday, March 7, 2022

Time: 11:30 am PST

Pure Presenters: Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, and Kevan Krysler, CFO

Pure Participants: Rob Lee, VP and CTO, and Sanjot Khurana, VP, Investor Relations and Treasurer

KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit (ETS)

Date: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Pure Participants: Kevan Krysler, CFO, and Rob Lee, VP and CTO

Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Pure Participants: Sanjot Khurana, VP, Investor Relations and Treasurer

The presentation will be webcast live and archived on Pure's Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Analyst Recognition

Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays

Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage

Connect with Pure

Blog

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Pure Storage, the "P" Logo and all Pure Storage product and service names mentioned are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage. All other trademarks or names referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pure Storage