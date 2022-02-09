The New Flat Rate announces upgrade to 5.0

The first menu-pricing system for the home service industry improves efficiency for users by 80% with new enhancements

DALTON, Ga., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Flat Rate , the No. 1 price generating software for home service contractors, continues to display its dedication to the home service industry by implementing upgrades that will improve efficiency for contractors using the system by 80% or more.

Two of the major upgrades include the module builder and the optimized publish functionality. With the module builder, The New Flat Rate can address member needs by easily adding new verticals to their software upon request.

The New Flat Rate has thousands of menu pricing pages with thousands of tasks, which originally caused slower response times. With optimized publish functionality, publish speeds have been increased 10 times across the board and have reduced wait times for price updates by at least 80%.

"To ensure we stay true to our goal of making the contractor's life easier and more profitable, it's our responsibility to continually optimize our software to make processes faster and more convenient, all while staying in front of industry changes," said Danielle Putnam, president of The New Flat Rate. "These upgrades will help our contractors more effortlessly increase profits for their services. We are excited to continue meeting the needs of our members as the industry continues to evolve."

These upgrades come on the heels of The New Flat Rate's Housecall Pro integration, which eliminated manual data entry while seamlessly passing information between the two apps with the click of a button.

Additional upgrades for The New Flat Rate software include:

Customizable technician pages.

Multiple material increases to keep up with changing market demands.

The implementation of the Data Integrity Project, which reduces unnecessary data that comes from demonstrating or training with the app.

Smoother ServiceTitan Pricebook setup, which improves internal efficiencies when setting up The New Flat Rate prices in members' ServiceTitan Pricebook.

Mobile App and Admin Dashboard End User License Agreements.

"With each passing year, our company continues to evolve and find new ways to innovate our software," Putnam said. "The new upgrades are a direct response to the ever-changing home service industry. We want to ensure our software, first and foremost, removes the sales pressure from the technician to automate the sales process and provide convenient choices for homeowners and the end customer while providing the best information and experience for our members. These upgrades are the latest in a series of improvements planned throughout the remainder of the year."

For more information about The New Flat Rate, please visit https://thenewflatrate.com/.

About The New Flat Rate

The New Flat Rate, Inc. pioneered the first menu pricing system for in-home service providers which has doubled and tripled the average service ticket for contractors across the United States and Canada. Targeting HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Service and Repair contractors, each market-specific edition is designed to do the bundling and upselling for technicians by providing hundreds of service, repair and equipment replacement "menus," each with up to five straightforward options consumers can choose. Voted No. 1 retail pricing generator during the 2021 HARDI conference, The New Flat Rate develops processes to eliminate objections and lower sales resistance for service technicians. For more information, visit http://thenewflatrate.com/ or call 706-259-8892.

