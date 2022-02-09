JUSTLY Markets Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of Chief Compliance Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JUSTLY Markets, a leading impact investment broker-dealer with a focus on providing investors with the opportunity to invest in ESG-principled (Environmental, Social, & Corporate Governance) companies, today announced the appointment of Donna Bartlett as Chief Compliance Officer (CCO), effective immediately. Bartlett brings 30 years of experience to the role, where she will be responsible for ensuring JUSTLY complies with FINRA-mandated laws and regulations while serving the interests of investors who want to make a difference through private equity.

During her career, Bartlett has held senior compliance positions for retail and investment banking firms, including 20-years as the CCO at First Allied Securities, a full-service retail broker dealer. She has vast experience in key aspects of the job including the review of outside business activity analyses, private securities transactions, hosting regulatory and internal audits, and the development, execution and ongoing maintenance of policies and procedures to ensure the highest standards of compliance and regulatory requirements.

"Crowdfunding is the future of business investments and being a part of the modernization of financial services is an exciting aspect of the role," said Bartlett. "With many firms moving into the FinTech arena, JUSTLY's niche offering of a transparent equity crowdfunding program for companies compliant with ESG principles will help shape the future of our planet. I look forward to working with JUSTLY's team of driven, socially conscious, and innovative professionals and will focus on striking a balance between strong growth and ensuring a solid compliance program to ensure we remain in good standing with our regulators and offer our investors the best possible opportunities."

JUSTLY, formerly Delaware Board of Trade (DBOT), was launched by Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) in November 2021 to provide investors a curated crowdfunding equity platform of private impact investments and access to institutional-quality insights and companies that embody the ESG principles. JUSTLY is FINRA and SEC-registered and plans to provide founders seeking to fundraise up to $500+ million with a community of avid supporters and angel investors committed to social and environmental impact companies and initiatives.

"As we continue to provide carefully vetted opportunities so our customers can confidently invest in the people and causes they believe in, it is important that we invest in and strengthen our leadership team," said Paul Karrlsson-Willis CEO of JUSTLY. "Donna's previous CCO experience and insight into the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority as an active member of the FINRA Continuing Education Committee is vital to our continued success as JUSTLY looks to grow in 2022 and beyond."

JUSTLY is a global crowdfunding platform that provides investors of all sizes with access to private equity markets. With a focus on companies with ESG principles and solutions that address ESG needs, investors can select from a carefully curated portfolio of visionary companies that reflect their values and join a growing community of people who believe in making a difference. JUSTLY is a member of FINRA and working on its ESG certification.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is a global group with a simple mission: to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles and charging technology with design, implementation, and financial services, we provide the completeness of solutions needed for the commercial world to commit to an EV future. To keep up with Ideanomics, please follow the company on social @ideanomicshq or visit https://ideanomics.com.

