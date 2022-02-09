Arc Bio Joins Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group (MTIG) today announced the addition of Arc Bio to its coalition of companies leading the research and development of FDA-approved microbiome therapeutic drugs and microbiome-based products.

Arc Bio is revolutionizing microbial profiling with its Research Use Only (RUO) Galileo™ platform, a novel and proprietary solution empowering researchers and laboratorians to implement metagenomic Next-Generation Sequencing (mNGS) in their own facility. With the commercial launch of their first product Galileo™ ONE, slated for Q2 this year, end users will be able to perform fast, accurate and cost-effective microbial detection and quantification of over 1300 microbial species, including DNA and RNA viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites directly on a primary liquid sample type.

"Arc Bio is excited to join Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group and lend our expertise in microbial profiling to support our shared mission of accelerating research and development of microbiome-based products and expanding access of these life-saving products to doctors and patients," commented CEO of Arc Bio, Dr. Todd Dickinson.

"We are pleased to welcome Arc Bio to our coalition," said Ken Blount, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Rebiotix Inc., Vice President of Microbiome Research at Ferring Pharmaceuticals and Chairman of MTIG. "As our second member focused on diagnostics, we look forward to their invaluable knowledge and expertise of microbial detection and analyses, a critical component of the rapidly emerging microbiome therapeutics market."

All pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies pursuing regulatory approvals for microbiome therapeutics and microbiome-based products are eligible for consideration of membership in MTIG. If you are interested in learning more about becoming a member of MTIG, please contact us here.

About Arc Bio

Arc Bio aims to create a healthier world by delivering robust sample-to-report microbial profiling workflows combined with data-driven health intelligence software tools to enable a new standard of care for disease detection and monitoring. Its Galileo™ platform represents the next generation of turnkey metagenomics solutions that combine next generation sequencing laboratory workflows with automated bioinformatics pipelines to deliver accurate, comprehensive, and quantitative microbial profiling. Arc Bio is based in Scotts Valley, California and Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information on Arc Bio, its technology and its service offerings visit www.arcbio.com.

The Galileo™ platform and Galileo™ ONE workflow are research use only and not intended for use in clinical diagnostics and patient management.

About The Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group



The Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group (MTIG) is a coalition of companies leading the research and development of FDA-approved microbiome therapeutics and microbiome-based products to address unmet medical needs, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce health care costs. The human microbiome is one of the new frontiers of medical innovation that has the potential to benefit patients suffering from numerous diseases afflicting millions of patients and consuming billions of dollars of healthcare resources. MTIG is committed to working with stakeholders who share in our mission and seek tangible policy and regulatory solutions in the emerging microbiome arena. Through a collective voice, the MTIG membership works together to enhance the regulatory, investment, and commercial environment to accelerate microbiome therapeutic product development and enable the field to reach its potential to benefit patients.



Today, MTIG is comprised of ten microbiome therapeutics companies: Alveolus Bio, Arc Bio, Genetic Analysis, Microba Life Sciences, Rebiotix, Inc., a Ferring Company, Servatus Biopharmaceuticals, Seres Therapeutics, Siolta Therapeutics, Takeda, and Vedanta Biosciences. For more information, visit: www.microbiometig.org.



About The Conafay Group



The Conafay Group (TCG), led by Stephen R. Conafay, Principal, is a life-sciences government relations firm based in Washington D.C. that serves as Washington counsel and coalition manager for MTIG. TCG specializes in representing life sciences companies, universities, and other organizations in the biomedical sector before the federal government and associated stakeholders. For more information, visit: www.conafaygroup.com

