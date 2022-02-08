Marquette National Corporation Reports 2021 Annual Results

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquette National Corporation (OTCQX: MNAT) today reported net income of $14.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, which was $9.6 million, or an 40% decrease from $23.8 million earned in 2020. Earnings per share for the year decreased 40% to $3.23, as compared to $5.41 per share for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Company's 2021 return on average tangible equity was 9.5% compared to 17.5% in the prior year.

At December 31, 2021, total assets were $2.094 billion, an increase of $173 million, or 9%, compared to $1.921 billion at December 31, 2020. Total loans increased by $53 million, or 4%, to $1.278 billion compared to $1.225 billion at the end of 2020. Total deposits increased by $165 million, or 11%, to $1.739 billion compared to $1.574 billion at the end of 2020.

Paul M. McCarthy, Chairman & CEO, said, "the primary reason for the decrease in consolidated earnings was a lower appreciation of the Company's equity portfolio in 2021."

Marquette National Corporation is a diversified financial holding company and the parent of Marquette Bank, a full-service, community bank that serves the financial needs of communities in Chicagoland. The Bank has 21 branches located in: Chicago, Bolingbrook, Bridgeview, Evergreen Park, Hickory Hills, Lemont, New Lenox, Oak Forest, Oak Lawn, Orland Park, Romeoville, Summit and Tinley Park, Illinois.

Marquette National Corporation and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data)



Balance Sheet

12/31/21

12/31/20

Percent

Change











Total assets $2,094,420

$1,921,322

9% Total loans, net 1,263,731

1,210,463

4% Total deposits 1,739,144

1,573,794

11­­% Total stockholders' equity 185,397

184,035

1%











Shares outstanding 4,373,071

4,394,574

0% Book value per share $42.40

$41.88

1% Tangible book value per share $34.31

$33.83

1%























Operating Results











Year Ended December 31,

Percent

Change

2021

2020

Net interest income $52,876

$51,479

3% Provision for loan losses 2,388

1,809

32% Realized securities gains, net 1,643

2,911

-44% Unrealized holding gains on equity securities and ETFs 3,264

17,319

-81% Other income 17,941

19,392

-7% Other expense 54,871

57,147

-4% Income tax expense 4,269

8,367

-49% Net income 14,196

23,778

-40%











Basic earnings per share $3.23

$5.41

-40% Weighted average shares outstanding 4,389,076

4,399,137

0%











Cash dividends declared per share $1.08

$1.04

4%











Comprehensive income $6,905

$25,899

-73%











