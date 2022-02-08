Fyllo Unveils Jurisdiction Dashboard to Accelerate Regulatory Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fyllo , the leader in compliance-first SaaS solutions for highly regulated, high-growth industries, today announced the launch of Jurisdiction Dashboard, a powerful new feature in the Fyllo Regulatory Database.

The dashboard, which updates in real-time, provides a complete, strategic view of jurisdiction-level cannabis activity and history, helping users quickly compare and contrast jurisdictions, spot trends, and identify and move on data-driven growth opportunities faster.

Shryne Group Director of Licensing and Northern Expansion, Ellen Wysocki, a Fyllo client, said, "Initial research is easier with Jurisdiction Dashboard because I don't have to think about running a query with specific filters. I can just type in a city or jurisdiction and the information pops up automatically, giving me a good start to see entries, rules, upcoming dates and more."

"The true cost of non-compliance goes far beyond municipal and state fines," said Erik Shani, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Fyllo. "Our AI-driven Jurisdiction Dashboard reveals the full regulatory landscape and removes the invisible barriers that slow company growth."

About Fyllo

The Fyllo Compliance Cloud is a suite of software and services that enable organizations to navigate today's ever-changing regulatory landscape, streamline compliance, and scale with speed. Mainstream brands also use the Fyllo Data Marketplace to target previously inaccessible cannabis and CBD consumers. Learn more at www.hellofyllo.com .

