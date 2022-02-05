FanDuel Sportsbook Now Open at Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort

SUQUAMISH, Wash., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FanDuel Group and Port Madison Enterprises announced the grand opening of the FanDuel Sportsbook at Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort in Suquamish, WA.

FanDuel Sportsbook at Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort in Washington. (PRNewswire)

The new 2,086 square foot sportsbook features three live betting windows and 12 IGT self-service betting kiosks.

To mark this momentous occasion of sports betting being legal in the state of Washington, NFL Legends Steve Largent and Jim Zorn teamed up once again to open the brand-new FanDuel Sportsbook at 4 PM PT and took part in a ribbon cutting ceremony. Largent placed the ceremonial first bet, a $20 wager (-198) on the Los Angeles Rams to win the Super Bowl. Jim Zorn placed a $20 wager (+166) on the Cincinnati Bengals to with the Super Bowl.

Just in time for the Super Bowl, the FanDuel Sportsbook is conveniently located just off the casino floor near the Agate Pass Deli and Seafood Bar. The new 2,086 square foot sportsbook features three live betting windows and twelve IGT PlaySports self-service betting kiosks. Sports bettors and customers visiting Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort will be able to enjoy a FanDuel Sportsbook retail experience that fans in other states have grown to love, featuring an incredible game-day atmosphere with wagering options available across all major sporting events.

"We are excited to have formed a partnership with FanDuel, America's #1 Sportsbook, and be their exclusive partner in Washington State," said Rion Ramirez, CEO of Port Madison Enterprises, the business arm of the Suquamish Tribe. "The joint effort between the Suquamish Tribal Gaming Commission, the Washington State Gambling Commission, FanDuel and a number of our Casino employees made this all possible and we are thrilled that our sportsbook is now open."

"The FanDuel Sportsbook has been a highly-anticipated addition to Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort, which has enhanced our gaming offerings and provides an exciting amenity to our casino guests," comments Greg George, Port Madison Enterprises Board President.

"The Suquamish Tribe is extremely proud to have added sports wagering to our gaming compact," said Leonard Forsman, Chairman of the Suquamish Tribe. "With the launch of our sportsbook, revenue from sports wagering will help support the Suquamish Tribe's important governmental services offered to both tribal members and the local non-tribal community."

FanDuel will provide its proprietary risk and trading technology that leverages the IGT PlaySports platform to offer bets on all major U.S. sports, including professional football, basketball, baseball, tennis, MMA, soccer, golf, motorsports racing and more. Bets can also be placed on NCAA sporting events, however, bets cannot be placed on college teams located in Washington state.

"This has been a special project for us because it has allowed us to expand our retail footprint to the west coast," said Keith Wall, Vice President of Retail, FanDuel Group. "The Suquamish Tribe has been an amazing partner throughout the process and Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort is an amazing property that everyone needs to visit for the stunning views, world class entertainment and now legal sports betting."

For those new to sports betting, FanDuel offers on-site customer service experts who will walk customers through the sports betting process, as well as an online betting guide to help customers learn the ins and outs of legal sports betting. FanDuel is also the industry leader in promoting responsible play. They provide their on-site staff with responsible wagering training including offering customers support services through its PlaySafe site.

Washington marks the 14th state where FanDuel offers retail sportsbook locations joining Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

About Port Madison Enterprises

In 1987, the Suquamish Tribe established PME as an agency of the Suquamish Tribal Government. PME's operations are aimed at developing community resources while promoting the economic and social welfare of the Suquamish Tribe through commercial activities. What began as a modest retail endeavor has grown exponentially over the last three decades. PME now encompasses several businesses including Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort, the historic Kiana Lodge, three retail outlets, White Horse Golf Course and a property management division. For more information about PME, visit them online at www.portmadisonenterprises.com

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Stardust, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 50 states and over 12 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

For Media Inquiries:





Contact: Ashley Manchester Kevin Hennessy Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort FanDuel, Director, Publicity Phone (360) 598-1354 Cell: 914-588-8479 AshleyManchester@ClearwaterCasino.com kevin.hennessy@fanduel.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FanDuel Group