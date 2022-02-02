StackSource Launches Next Generation, Mobile-Friendly Lender Interface

Lenders on the StackSource platform now have access to the most efficient digital offering memorandum in the industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StackSource, an online financing platform for commercial real estate deals, has launched its next generation, mobile friendly lender interface. Lenders on the StackSource platform now have access to the most efficient digital offering memorandum in the industry — saving lenders more time than ever before evaluating StackSource's fully vetted real estate lending opportunities.

Proptech leader StackSource unveils its next generation mobile-friendly lender interface.

"The limiting factor for most lenders building their loan portfolio isn't capital — it's time," says StackSource founder and CEO Tim Milazzo. "This release makes it even easier for our 900+ lending partners to access great projects and quickly create loan quotes — a real win for both our lenders and our borrowers."

Lender Interface Release Highlights:

Mobile Responsive: StackSource's new lender interface has been mobile optimized allowing lenders to easily review all offering information and quote terms, decline a request, or contact a StackSource Capital Advisor for more information quickly and easily from any device.

Asset & Borrower Information Upgrades: Based on feedback from lending partners and behavioral data from tens of thousands of lender sessions, StackSource has added new data points for deal review and reorganized the lender interface prioritizing asset and borrower information by impact to help lenders make faster, informed decisions on deals.

Dynamic Offer Creation Flow: This totally re-engineered loan quote creation flow walks lenders through entering offer details one data point at a time in a logical sequence retiring the lengthy and exhausting single page form format. The new flow offers lenders the option to automatically calculate maximum loan amount based on loan program sizing constraints making quoting a loan on the StackSource platform easier than ever before.

Interested lenders can visit https://www.stacksource.com/lenders to learn more about joining the StackSource network to start receiving a targeted stream of fully vetted commercial mortgage origination opportunities.

About StackSource

StackSource is a tech-enabled commercial real estate finance platform. The company connects investors who are developing or acquiring commercial properties with financing options like banks, insurance companies, and debt funds through a simple, transparent online process. StackSource is taking the best of commercial mortgage brokerage and updating it for the 21st century. Learn more at StackSource.com .

