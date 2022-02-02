RealFoundations Hires Real Estate Ace, Jenny Hart, to Launch and Head New Marketing and Sales Practice

DALLAS, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RealFoundations (RF), the world's foremost provider of management consulting and managed services for the real estate industry, today announced that real estate veteran Jenny Hart has joined the firm's leadership team to launch a marketing and sales practice area. This new offering will help RF clients develop and implement strategies for attracting, acquiring and retaining customers and is a natural extension of RF's mission to make real estate run better.

"We're bringing Jenny onboard and adding the marketing and sales practice at a time when the industry is undergoing significant transformation," said David Stanford, founder, RealFoundations. "The relationship people have to the places they live, work, shop and play has fundamentally changed. More than ever, it's critical for organizations to view their real estate through this customer lens and integrate automation into their operating models. Jenny and her team will help clients reap the benefits of these advancements by sharpening their focus on the customer experience."

Hart comes to RealFoundations with a two-decade-plus track record of elevating the customer experience and sales performance for assets in every sector including retail, mixed-use, multifamily, build-to-rent, single-family for sale, office and industrial. Over the course of her career, Hart has been instrumental in the success of more than 50 ground-up and repositioned developments in over a dozen major U.S. markets, serving industry leaders such as North American Properties, The Irvine Company, Bayer Properties, Edward Andrews Homes (now Empire Communities), RangeWater, Jamestown, Sunset Development and Jones Lang LaSalle.

RFs' marketing and sales practice takes a customer-centric approach to planning and implementing strategies that increase profitability and drive premium valuations for real estate assets. The firm's new services include:

Strategic Marketing Consulting – RF practitioners align investment objectives with market research analysis to design and launch brand strategies, marketing programs and customer experiences that accelerate leasing velocity and rent growth for real estate assets.



Customer Experience Improvement – This platform of services leads to continuous improvement of the resident customer experience at every touchpoint in the acquisition and retention funnel. It supports clients by instituting industry-leading approaches to process, people, technology and culture for improving customer outcomes and increasing NOI.



Insights and Innovation – We collaborate with clients to build systems that collect key customer data, report on insights and leverage trends, all of which can enhance product design, unit mix, operating models and pricing.

"The real estate industry is catching onto the value of putting the consumer first," said Jenny Hart, Enterprise Managing Consultant, RealFoundations. "We believe differentiated experiences that respond to customer preferences and incorporate proven digital innovations deliver the best outcomes. RealFoundations is well positioned to help clients unlock value and realize a clear competitive advantage."

Prior to joining RF, Hart founded and was a senior consultant at Cartercom, a boutique brand and marketing strategy firm focused exclusively on real estate developments and companies. Before that, she was Vice President of Marketing for Jones Lang LaSalle's Atlanta region. Hart holds a BA in journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

RealFoundations is the world's foremost professional services firm focused solely on the real estate industry. Through our delivery of Management Consulting and Managed Services, we help companies that develop, own, operate, service or invest in real estate make better, more profitable decisions. We are proud partners to over 450 real estate companies around the globe, providing accelerated solutions that solve some of real estate's most complex challenges. We Make Real Estate Run Better. realfoundations.net

