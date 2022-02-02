Paycor Recognized as 2022 Top Workplace USA Award for Second Consecutive Year

CINCINNATI, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) ("Paycor"), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced it has earned the 2022 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage , a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees, recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional awards.

"In the last 12 months, our associates have really leaned in to the "virtual first" way of work, finding new ways to connect, grow and learn as an organization," said Raul Villar, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Paycor. "Being recognized as a Top Workplace for the second year in a row further demonstrates our commitment to live the cultural best practices we advocate to our clients that drive employee engagement and business performance."

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150+ employees, that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA awards are chosen based solely on employee feedback, gathered through an engagement survey issued by Energage.

Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 culture drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"Companies need to authentically represent their brand to job-seekers," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "The employee experience needs to be on the mission-critical list. Leaders who embrace a people-first culture will benefit greatly. By giving employees a voice and showcasing your authentic culture through employer branding, organizations can attract those job seekers who complement their culture. Culture drives performance."

About Paycor

Paycor creates Human Capital Management (HCM) software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our HCM platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding and paying associates, to developing and retaining them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For over 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and personalized support. That's why more than 28,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven technology company that helps organizations build and brand Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

