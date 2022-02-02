NEW MOTORCYCLE SALES UP TWO YEARS RUNNING

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, new motorcycle and scooter sales are up. For the full year 2021, sales of all on-road motorcycles (including scooters, on-highway, and dual) are up 14.2%.

"This is the second consecutive year of significant growth across powersports," said Erik Pritchard, president and CEO of the Motorcycle Industry Council. "Many new motorcyclists are joining the riding community, both on and off road. We continue to work to inspire, welcome, and integrate them so they enjoy riding for decades to come."

Additional insights from the MIC Retail Sales Reporting System:

Across all categories of motorcycles (scooters, on-highway, dual, and off-highway) sales are up 21.8% since 2019.

Scooters sales are up 19.6% over 2020 and 31.4% over 2019.

On-highway motorcycle sales are up 12.9% over 2020.

Dual motorcycles sales were up 18.6% over what was considered a monster year of sales in 2020, where we saw a 46.2% increase in sales over 2019.

Interest in off-highway motorcycles continues to be strong with a two-year increase of 42.9%.

The MIC Retail Sales Reporting System gathers new-motorcycle and scooter retail sales data from 14 leading manufacturers and distributors in the U.S., providing a strong indicator of sales trends.

"In addition to strong sales, we are seeing strong demand for rider training and education," Pritchard said. "The Motorcycle Safety Foundation saw an estimated 48% increase in enrollment in 2021 over 2020. The MSF Basic RiderCourse and MSF DirtBike School are great places to start if you are new to motorcycling. For more experienced riders, there are numerous more advanced options."

The MSF Basic RiderCourse is used in 46 states and by the U.S. military, and the complete MSF portfolio spans the entire journey for riders, from introductory experiences to advanced skill development. For more information, please visit www.msf-usa.org

