- Clutch carriers are the first production parts manufactured under the MEANS&VT (Wuxi) Power Technology Co., LTD joint venture, or MVT

New Automotive Powertrain Features MVT Transmission Components Produced With Advanced Technology - Clutch carriers are the first production parts manufactured under the MEANS&VT (Wuxi) Power Technology Co., LTD joint venture, or MVT

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsted Automotive Group's MVT business unit has produced the first of several highly advanced metal-formed products: transmission production parts for the all-new, highly advanced nine-speed automatic transmission for a customer with premium off-road vehicles built for the Chinese market.

Amsted Automotive is a leader in advanced metal-forming and powder metal manufacturing with electro-mechanical clutch design capabilities for electrified propulsion solutions – building on our integral role in global advanced automatic transmissions designed in North America, Europe, and Asia. (PRNewsfoto/Amsted Automotive) (PRNewswire)

MVT produced five clutch carriers for the all-new automatic transmission. Two of the five clutch carriers were developed on a GROB T12 machine, making MVT the first company in China to use the GROB processes and equipment. Among the technology used by MVT to produce the clutch carriers for the highly advanced 9AT transmission were stamping preform, GROB spline form, finish stamping in transfer press (trim-pierce), and machining of tight-tolerance features on parts. GROB intermittent forming sheet metal allows for extremely efficient production of complex components, such as through shorter cycle times.

The MVT joint venture united the metal-forming and joining expertise of Transform Products, a Means Industries business unit, with VT Industrial Technology's proficiency in complex tooling manufacturing. The formation of MVT in 2021 expanded Amsted Automotive's global presence to include the Chinese automotive market and its escalating need for next-level powertrain and advanced metal forming precision. In addition to the China market, MVT will serve the metal forming and tooling needs of the European and Japanese markets.

About Amsted Automotive Group

In 2021, Amsted Automotive Group brought together Means Industries Inc., SMW Manufacturing, and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 21 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve the global automotive customer base with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a nimble leader in advanced metal-forming and powder metal manufacturing with electro-mechanical clutch design capabilities for electrified propulsion solutions and builds on Amsted Automotive Group's integral role in global advanced automatic transmissions designed in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Contact: Cole Quinnell

248-877-0590

cole@cqmarketing.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amsted Automotive