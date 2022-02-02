Lumen Technologies recognized as one of the 'Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality'

MONROE, La., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) has earned a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's annual Corporate Equality Index (CEI). This places Lumen firmly on the list as one of the best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality. CEI is the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies, practices and benefits related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) employees.

Lumen Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lumen Technologies) (PRNewswire)

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically," said Jay Brown, HRC Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. "We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to Lumen Technologies for achieving the title of 'best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality' and working to advance inclusion in the workplace."

The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how 1,271 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies but are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad.

"We are so proud of our diverse workforce and are honored to be recognized for the fourth consecutive year by the Human Rights Campaign for our efforts in promoting LGBTQIA+ workplace equality," said India Sylvester, Lumen Technologies' chief diversity and inclusion officer. "We know a diverse and inclusive workforce makes us stronger. Providing opportunities for our LGBTQIA+ team members to shine makes everyone more successful."

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families

Supporting an inclusive culture

Corporate social responsibility

Lumen's history of supporting LGBTQ+ equality is also resonating with its employees. Keri Kidder, an administrative assistant and global chair of Lumen's Pride Employee Resource Group, says the 100 CEI score is one of the reasons she is proud to work for the company.

"As the Global Chair of the Lumen Pride ERG, seeing our 100% score on the CEI makes me proud. Our Pride ERG members can come to work knowing Lumen supports us, our health benefits are equitable for our transgender employees and our allies/parents of LGBTQ+ family members have an informative support system. I am honored to work for a company that sees diversity and inclusion as an important part of the core values."

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.

